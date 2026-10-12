President Bola Tinubu flags off the reconstruction and dualisation of the 376km Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora Federal Highway in Niger State

President Bola Tinubu flags off the reconstruction and dualisation of the 376km Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora Federal Highway in Niger State

Tinubu flags off 376km Niger highway project, but one key detail is still missing

President Bola Tinubu will flag off the reconstruction and dualisation of the 376km Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora highway in Niger State. Here's what the project means and the details still missing.

President Bola Tinubu will officially flag off the 376km Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora highway project in Niger State on Tuesday.

The road is expected to improve transportation, agriculture, trade and economic activities across North-Central Nigeria.

The Federal Government says the project is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda and will connect farmers, businesses and communities.

Government is yet to disclose the contractor, project cost, construction timeline or expected completion date.

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For many Nigerians, especially those who spend hours navigating bad roads, every new highway announcement comes with one question: Will this one actually be completed? That question is likely to follow President Bola Tinubu's latest infrastructure project as he prepares to officially flag off the reconstruction and dualisation of the 376-kilometre Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora Federal Highway in Niger State.

The flag-off ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday in Bida, Niger State, and is part of the Federal Government's ongoing road infrastructure drive under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), Dr Abiodun Essiet, the massive road project is expected to improve transportation, strengthen trade and make it easier for farmers and businesses to move goods across North-Central Nigeria.

Expected at the event are the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, alongside other senior federal and state government officials.

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President Bola Tinubu attended the flag-off ceremony for the 376km highway project in Bida, Niger State

The Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora highway serves as one of the major routes connecting parts of Niger State to neighbouring states and other regions of the country. Over the years, motorists, transport operators and residents have repeatedly complained about the poor state of sections of the road, with many calling for urgent reconstruction.

If completed as planned, the dual carriageway is expected to reduce travel time, improve road safety and support the movement of agricultural produce from farming communities to urban markets.

The Presidency believes the project goes beyond simply building another road.

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"Beyond road construction, the project represents an investment in the economic connections that link farmers to markets, businesses to customers and communities to wider commercial opportunities," the statement said.

Niger State remains one of Nigeria's largest agricultural hubs, producing crops such as rice, maize, yam, millet and soybeans. Better road infrastructure could significantly reduce transportation costs for farmers while making food distribution easier across the country.

The government also said the highway aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which places major emphasis on infrastructure as a tool for economic growth and national development.

Minister of Works David Umahi joined other government officials at the official launch of the highway reconstruction project.

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According to the statement, the project is expected to strengthen the movement of people, agricultural produce and commercial goods throughout the North-Central region.

However, key details surrounding the project are yet to be made public. The Federal Government did not reveal the contract value, the company awarded the project, the construction timeline or the expected completion date.

For many Nigerians, those details will matter just as much as the groundbreaking ceremony itself, especially considering the number of federal road projects that have suffered delays or remained unfinished over the years.

The Presidency acknowledged that expectations will ultimately depend on what Nigerians eventually see on the ground.

"The ultimate measure of the project's success will be the delivery of a durable highway that improves transportation, strengthens economic connections and serves the needs of communities along the corridor," the statement said.

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