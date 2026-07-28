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Aliko Dangote's daughter opens up on Fathers plan to donate 33% of his wealth to charity

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 17:55 - 28 July 2026
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Halima, the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that her father plans to dedicate 33% of his wealth to charity.
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  • Halima has revealed that her father, Aliko Dangote, plans to dedicate 33% of his wealth to charity as part of his commitment to philanthropy.

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  • The Dangote Group executive explained that the billionaire’s decision aligns with the Sharia code in Islam and reflects his vision of creating a lasting legacy of giving.

  • Halima Dangote disclosed that Aliko Dangote involved his daughters and mother in formalising his plan to give a portion of his inheritance to humanity.

Halima, who is also the Executive Director at Dangote Group, said the billionaire's decision reflects his long-standing commitment to philanthropy and aligns with the Sharia code in Islam.

According to her, Aliko Dangote has already put structures in place to ensure the Dangote Foundation continues to prioritise health and education

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“He sort of put all the structures in place whereby we focus a lot on health and education. He actually donated 25% of his wealth to the foundation and, if you look at what we call the Sharia code in Islam, it means he has donated 33% of his entire inheritance to his foundation."

Halima said the decision was driven by her father's belief that charitable giving should outlive him and continue benefiting future generations.

“That is how important it is to him because philanthropy needs to exist from generation to generation. So, giving back is part and parcel of what we do. We believe we are here and our business is successful because of giving back and philanthropy."

She further disclosed that Aliko Dangote formalised the decision by involving members of his immediate family in the process.

“That is why that 33% is very important, and why he made the announcement. He asked me, my two sisters, and his mother to sign the will so that he would be able to give that 33% to humanity.”

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Aliko Dangote, founder of Dangote Group, has built a reputation for supporting humanitarian causes through the Aliko Dangote Foundation. The foundation has focused on areas including healthcare, education, nutrition and empowerment programmes, with several interventions carried out across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

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