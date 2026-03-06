Tinubu Made Promise of 24 Hours Power Supply Out of Ignorance - Reno Omokri

Mr. Reno Omokri defended the terrible state of power supply across the country under the Tinubu administration.

While appearing on Channels TV on March 5, 2026, Reno Omokri, the former media aide who served in the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, denied ever being aware of Tinubu's campaign pledge of providing Nigerians with 24-hour power supply.

When quizzed by host Mr Seun Okinbaloye on the whether Nigerians should hold President responsible for his statement that he should not be re-elected if he fails to provide the country with 24 hours power supply, Omokri stated that he was not aware of the existence of such promise being made.

After reluctantly acknowledging the existence of the statement, Omokri went on to defend Tinubu by arguing that the President made the statement in ignorance of the terrible state of the nation's power situation.

"When he said that, maybe he was contesting, and didn't know what was in government," Omkori argued. "The Nigerian power sector has been privatised, and there's very little the president can do," he added in defense of Tinubu, whose administration appears to lack any coherent plan on fixing the country's power sector.

"If the President says he will give twenty four hours light, he was doing it from the point of view of an outsider in Federal politics because he would have known that the Electricity infrastructure is mostly privatised and the little that left, which also needs to be… pic.twitter.com/AKnNSsnbO9 — SeunOkin Channels tv (@seunokin) March 6, 2026

Omokri added that the only area in the power sector that was yet to be privatised is the transmission process which he argued also needs to be privatised.

Reno Omokri, who used to be a staunch Tinubu critic ahead of the 2023 elections, made a U-Turn after the elections to become one of Tinubu's loudest advocates. His support for the President recently earned him a spot on the list of the administration's ambassadorial nominees. However, his latest defense of Tinubu's promise on power will likely fall on deaf ears as Nigerians are grappling with the massive drop in power supply.

Amidst the rapidly declining power supply nationwide, Nigerians are recalling Tinubu's upbeat pledge on providing the nation with uninterrupted electricity.

If don't give you constant electricity for 4 Years, don't vote for me when I come back for 2nd Term.

“By all means necessary, you must have electricity. If I don't keep this promise and I come back for second term, don’t vote for me.” - Tinubu, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nknHkwnZHe — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) March 15, 2025

These were the very words of Bola Ahmed Tinubu made during the "Lunch With Tinubu Business Summit," in December 2022, in an event where he shared his economic views with Nigeria's business community.

Nigerian Independent Systems Operator (NISO) blames gas shortage for decline in power supply

Nigerian Independent Systems Operator (NISO), in a public release, stated that the decline in power supply is due massive shortage in gas supply, as only 43% of the gas required by the thermal generating plant was being supplied.

The situation appears to be worsening with recent news of impending shut down of power generation plants over massive gas shortage.

So far, Tinubu and his power minister, Bayo Adelabu are yet to address the country on the power situation. With the 2027 elections months away, Nigerians will be revisiting Tinubu's promises.

