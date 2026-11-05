Cristiano Ronaldo retires! 5 iconic moments of CR7's Portugal career

Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced his retirement from international football.

The 41-year-old ends an unparalleled 23-year Seleção journey that brought 146 goals in 234 appearances, cementing his legacy as men's international football's all-time leading scorer.

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Here are the five defining moments of his extraordinary international career.

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

1. Debut Against Kazakhstan (2003)

18-year-old Ronaldo earned his first senior cap in August 2003, coming on as a halftime substitute for Luis Figo against Kazakhstan.

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His blistering pace and trademark stepovers instantly signaled that a generational talent had arrived on the international stage.

2. Euro 2016 Final Glory in Paris

Ronaldo wins Euro 2016 tournament || Imago

Despite suffering an agonizing early knee injury against hosts France, Ronaldo refused to fade away.

He prowled the touchline alongside manager Fernando Santos, passionately barking orders as Portugal claimed their historic first major trophy with a 1-0 win.

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3. The Sensational World Cup Hat-Trick vs Spain (2018)

Ronaldo delivered one of the greatest individual World Cup performances in Sochi.

He dragged Portugal to a 3-3 draw against Spain, sealing his magnificent treble with a breathtaking, top-corner free-kick in the 88th minute.

4. Shattering the All-Time Men's International Goal Record (2021)

Cristiano Ronaldo waves goodbye in his iconic number 7 shirt as he announces his retirement from international football after a 23-year career with Portugal

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Ronaldo broke Ali Daei's long-standing tally of 109 goals in dramatic style against the Republic of Ireland.

He scored two late headers in the 89th and 96th minutes to flip the match and stand alone at the pinnacle of international scoring.

5. Nations League Glory on Home Turf (2019)

Ronaldo steered Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League crown in front of adoring home supporters.