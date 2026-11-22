Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that goalkeeper David Raya will undergo further assessment after suffering a shoulder injury in the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

The Spaniard was forced off in the 70th minute at St James’ Park following an innocuous collision with Magpies forward William Osula.

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Raya left the pitch in clear discomfort, holding his left arm, and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Speaking after the match, Arteta admitted the situation was concerning. “Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is never good news,” the Arsenal boss said.

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“He will get assessed now, and probably he will have an MRI tomorrow to see what it is exactly he has done.

"At the moment, I don’t know.”

Arteta added that the nature of the injury remains unclear. “It was a knock. I don’t know how it happened, and what the injury is at the moment, so we’ll have to wait and see tomorrow. We know how important David is for us.”

Raya had been in excellent form, keeping seven clean sheets in the first 10 Premier League games of the season.

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His potential absence comes at a critical time for Arsenal, who sit top of the table and face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Manchester City.