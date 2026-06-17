Pulse Marketing's Bronze-winning campaign for Honey and Banana, a health initiative operating within a highly sensitive category

Pulse Marketing's Bronze-winning campaign for Honey and Banana, a health initiative operating within a highly sensitive category

The strategy behind Pulse Marketing's success at the Pitcher Awards

At a time when marketing effectiveness is increasingly measured by business outcomes rather than visibility alone, Pulse Marketing's performance at the recently concluded Pitcher Awards offers a compelling case study in strategic efficiency.

The agency secured two Bronze awards and one shortlist placement from just three entries, achieving a 100% finalist conversion rate. While awards are often associated with creative recognition, the winning campaigns highlight a broader trend shaping Africa's marketing landscape: brands are demanding measurable impact, operational discipline, and smarter use of media budgets.

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As economic pressures continue to drive greater scrutiny of marketing investments across the continent, agencies are increasingly being evaluated on their ability to solve business challenges and deliver results, not simply generate impressions.

How Smart Media Planning Helped Honey and Banana Deliver Results

One of Pulse Marketing's Bronze-winning campaigns was for Honey and Banana, a health initiative operating within a highly sensitive category.

The campaign faced a unique challenge. Consumer engagement needed to translate into direct calls within specific call centre operating hours, while communication had to remain culturally sensitive across different regions of Nigeria, particularly in the North.

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Rather than relying on broad-reach media channels that could generate interest outside actionable periods, Pulse Marketing developed a targeted digital approach centred on mobile audiences. The strategy focused on creating private, discreet pathways for engagement through platforms such as Transsion and Eskimi, where users could interact comfortably and directly.

The campaign also demonstrated operational agility. Following regional concerns around certain radio placements, the team adjusted its media mix, reallocating investment toward digital channels while maintaining campaign momentum.

The result was a campaign that moved beyond awareness and generated measurable action, delivering nearly 1.98 million click-to-action engagements and more than 63,000 inbound calls.

The performance underscored the value of aligning media planning with operational realities, ensuring marketing activity translated into meaningful consumer behaviour rather than passive reach.

Watch the case study video here

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Rethinking Influencer Marketing for Salonpas

Pulse Marketing's second Bronze-winning campaign, Behind the Hustle, was developed for Salonpas, the topical pain-relief brand from Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical.

The campaign was built around a simple consumer insight: many active professionals and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly seeking alternatives to frequent oral pain medication, creating opportunities for trusted topical solutions.

Instead of pursuing traditional celebrity endorsements, the agency focused on contextual influence. The campaign partnered with fitness communities across selected i-Fitness locations, including Jakande, Yaba, and Gbagada, introducing Salonpas products directly within workout environments where muscle fatigue and recovery needs naturally occur.

By placing the product in moments of genuine relevance, the campaign created opportunities for authentic product experiences and peer-to-peer advocacy.

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The approach reflected a growing shift in influencer marketing, where credibility, context, and community engagement often deliver stronger outcomes than large audience reach alone.

Watch the case study video here

What the Wins Say About the Future of African Marketing

Beyond the trophies, Pulse Marketing's recognition at the Pitcher Awards reflects a broader evolution taking place across the African marketing industry.

As brands seek greater accountability from agency partners, successful campaigns are increasingly defined by their ability to balance creativity with business performance. Media efficiency, cultural understanding, operational alignment, and measurable outcomes are becoming as important as creative execution itself.

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For multinational and local brands operating across Africa's diverse markets, the lesson is clear: sustainable growth comes from strategies that connect deeply with consumers while remaining grounded in real business objectives.

Pulse Marketing's award-winning campaigns demonstrate how disciplined execution and strategic thinking can deliver both industry recognition and tangible impact—a combination that is becoming increasingly valuable in today's marketing environment.

Speaking on the recognition, the agency noted that effective marketing extends beyond visibility to creating meaningful connections, solving business challenges, and driving measurable outcomes.

As Africa's marketing ecosystem continues to mature, campaigns that combine cultural relevance, operational precision, and demonstrable results are likely to define the industry's next chapter.

About Pulse Marketing

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