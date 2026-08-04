Suspected area boys block the path of a Mercedes-Benz GLE on its way to Peller and Jarvis's wedding, demanding "settlement" before letting the vehicle pass

Suspected area boys block the path of a Mercedes-Benz GLE on its way to Peller and Jarvis's wedding, demanding "settlement" before letting the vehicle pass

The Agbero crisis in Lagos is getting worse, and everyone is paying the price

Agbero extortion in Lagos is trending again after Ayra Starr's sister, Salt the DJ, said thugs damaged her car, months after actress Bimbo Ademoye clashed with area boys on a movie set. Here's why many residents say the problem is getting worse.

Agbero extortion remains a major challenge in Lagos, with many residents and commercial drivers complaining of harassment, intimidation and illegal collections.

Commercial transport operators say multiple unofficial levies imposed by Agbero have increased the cost of doing business and contributed to higher transport fares.

Several government and private rehabilitation programmes have been introduced over the years, but many Lagosians believe they have failed to provide a lasting solution.

As Lagos continues to grow into a global mega city, residents are calling on the state government to tackle the Agbero menace through stronger enforcement, rehabilitation and job creation initiatives.

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If you've lived in Lagos long enough, you've probably had one encounter with Agbero, or at least watched someone argue with them over "settlement."

Many Lagos residents say these incidents reflect a problem they've been dealing with for years, street extortion, harassment and intimidation by area boys around bus stops, roads and public spaces.

The conversation around this growing menace in Lagos has flared up again after a viral video showed suspected area boys confronting the driver of a Mercedes-Benz GLE on the way to the wedding of popular content creators Peller and Jarvis. In the video, the Agberos allegedly insisted the driver must "settle" them before allowing the vehicle to pass, with the situation escalating to the point where the SUV almost ran over one of the men.

Watch as Agberos in Lagos insisted that a GLE driver must settle them while they were on their way to Peller and Jarvis' wedding yesterday. Watch the moment the car almost ran over the agbero🤯🙆 pic.twitter.com/SNcqKLL9E2 — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) August 2, 2026

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The incident has reignited public frustration over the persistent extortion, harassment and intimidation many Lagos residents say they face daily on the state's roads.

Salt the DJ says area boys damaged her car

Popular disc jockey Salt the DJ reveals the damage caused to her car after being harassed by street boys who mistook her for Afrobeats star Ayra Starr

Salt the DJ recently shared how suspected area boys allegedly vandalised her car after mistaking her for Afrobeats star Ayra Starr.

Reacting to several complaints online about Agbero harassment in Lagos, she revealed that her own experience happened just a day earlier.

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She wrote: "They damaged my car yesterday, and honestly it was so sad!!! And the fact that they kept shouting Ayra Starr cause they thought I was her, that made it even worse."

Her post quickly sparked fresh conversations, with many Lagos residents sharing similar stories of being forced to give money or having their vehicles damaged after refusing.

Bimbo Ademoye also lost her cool

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This isn't the first celebrity to publicly call out the issue.

Earlier this year, on April 30, 2026, actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye reportedly confronted suspected area boys who stormed her movie location and allegedly demanded money from her production crew.

Clearly angry during the confrontation, she fired back: "I'm from the streets, too. I settle the boys when I come around. Don't be entitled, you came here to beg."

The video generated widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians saying the incident reflected the everyday reality faced by business owners, drivers and commuters across Lagos.

The bigger problem beyond celebrities

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While celebrity experiences attract attention, commercial drivers say they deal with Agbero collections every single day.

Some transport operators have alleged that before leaving a motor park, they are made to pay fees equivalent to the fares of several passengers.

One commercial driver, Yekeen Alao, explained that if each passenger pays ₦700, drivers could end up paying about ₦2,800 before even starting their trip.

Beyond motor parks, drivers also complain of multiple collections at different bus stops, saying attempts to resist often lead to threats, violence or damage to their vehicles.

Many transport operators argue that these unofficial levies eventually get passed on to passengers through higher transport fares.

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An old Lagos problem that refuses to disappear

A group of Agberos operating around a busy Lagos road as concerns grow over extortion and harassment of motorists.

The issue of area boys is far from new.

Successive governments have introduced different rehabilitation programmes over the years.

During his time as Lagos military administrator, Buba Marwa launched the "Good Boys and Girls" initiative, aimed at rehabilitating street youths through vocational training.

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Private organisations have also stepped in. Groups such as Chess in Slums Africa and God Bless Nigeria Church have worked with vulnerable youths, helping many leave life on the streets through education, mentorship and skills training.

Despite these efforts, many Lagos residents believe the problem has only evolved rather than disappeared.

READ ALSO: Ayra Starr’s sister reveals thugs damaged her car after mistaking her for the singer

Why many residents are worried

Lagos remains Nigeria's commercial capital and one of Africa's fastest-growing cities, attracting millions of residents and businesses every year.

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But many residents argue that unchecked extortion by area boys affects daily life, discourages businesses, increases transport costs and contributes to insecurity.