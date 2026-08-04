Fake Viagra, Ampiclox, Omeprazole found as Police bust illegal drug warehouses in Lagos

Lagos Police have arrested two suspects after uncovering warehouses allegedly used to repackage counterfeit Viagra, Ampiclox, Omeprazole and other medicines for distribution across Nigeria and Togo.

Lagos Police arrested two suspects after uncovering warehouses allegedly used to repackage counterfeit Viagra, Ampiclox, Omeprazole and other medicines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigators say the suspected fake drugs were distributed across Nigeria, with some consignments allegedly destined for Lomé, Togo.

The suspects and recovered exhibits have been handed over to NAFDAC, while police continue searching for the alleged manufacturing facility.

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered two warehouses allegedly used to repackage counterfeit pharmaceutical products and arrested two men suspected of operating a drug distribution network that investigators say supplied fake medicines across Nigeria and beyond.

Tijani Olawale Fatai

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during a press briefing at the Command's Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in Ijora Olopa, the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Olawale Fatai, said detectives carried out the operation following credible intelligence on the activities of the suspected syndicate.

According to the police commissioner, detectives arrested Eze Okwudilichukwu, 52, and Chukwudi Mba, 42, at a warehouse located at No. 7A Otto Causeway, Otto, Lagos, where they were allegedly repackaging suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products for distribution to different parts of Nigeria.

"The suspects were arrested at their warehouse... where they were found repackaging suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products for distribution to different parts of Nigeria," Fatai told journalists.

He said the arrests led investigators to a second warehouse after the suspects were questioned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A shipping container truck being offloaded near a warehouse setup in Lagos State during police enforcement operations.

Police subsequently executed a search warrant at the second location, where officers recovered a truck with registration number KFR 241 XA (Katsina State) loaded with suspected counterfeit medicines alongside several other exhibits.

Among the items recovered were about 300 cartons of suspected adulterated Omeprazole, six bags containing unpackaged tablets believed to include Viagra, Ampiclox, Septrin, Piriton and other pharmaceutical products, as well as another 10 cartons containing suspected adulterated medicines.

Detectives also recovered more than 300 empty branded packs and cartons, which investigators believe were being used to repackage the products before they entered the market.

According to Fatai, preliminary investigations suggest the suspects had allegedly operated the repackaging business for more than two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commissioner further alleged that evidence gathered so far indicates the products were distributed to multiple parts of Nigeria, while larger consignments were also destined for Lomé, Togo, pointing to what police described as a possible transnational distribution network.

Investigators also believe the medicines may have been manufactured somewhere within Lagos State, although the production facility has not yet been located.

"The investigation also suggests that the suspected adulterated drugs are being manufactured somewhere within Lagos State," Fatai said.

"While the production facility has not yet been located, detectives have intensified efforts to identify and dismantle the factory, arrest all those connected with the operation, and bring them to justice."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police commissioner also disclosed that officers handling the case allegedly faced attempts to compromise the investigation after the arrests.

According to him, unnamed individuals allegedly tried through different channels to induce officers attached to the Violent Crime Response Unit to release both the suspects and the recovered exhibits.

"I wish to categorically state that these attempts were firmly resisted," he said, adding that the command remained committed to professionalism and that "no amount of pressure or inducement will derail the course of justice."

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, hands over case files and seized counterfeit drugs to NAFDAC officials at the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fatai confirmed that the suspects, recovered exhibits and case file have now been handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further investigation and possible prosecution because the matter falls within the agency's regulatory mandate.

As of the time of filing this report, NAFDAC had not publicly issued a separate statement on the handover or announced any additional charges or findings arising from the investigation.

Counterfeit medicines remain one of Nigeria's biggest public health challenges because patients often cannot distinguish genuine products from fake ones until treatment fails or serious complications occur.