Ayra Starr’s sister reveals thugs damaged her car after mistaking her for the singer

Singer Ayra Starr's sister, Aderibigbe Hannah, aka Salt the DJ, has stated that thugs damaged her car because they mistook her for the Afrobeats star.

Ayra Starr's sister, Hannah, has recounted how thugs damaged her car after mistaking her for the Grammy-nominated singer.

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She shared the incident while reacting to growing complaints about motorists allegedly being harassed by area boys in Lagos.

Her account comes days after content creator Peller and other celebrities also raised concerns over the activities of thugs in the state.

The DJ shared her experience while reacting to growing complaints from Lagos residents who say they have been harassed or had their vehicles vandalised after refusing to give money to Agbero (area boys.)

Recounting the incident, she wrote, "They damaged my car yesterday, and honestly it was so sad!!! And the fact that they kept shouting Ayra Starr cause they thought I was her, that made it even worse."

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She made the revelation while reacting to a post by Tunde Ednut, who raised concerns about the increasing reports of motorists being intimidated by thugs in Lagos.

Tunde Ednut had written, "This has to stop. This is what happens now in Lagos once you drive a nice car. These Agberos/Area Boys won't let you go except you give them money. If you don't give them, they might stone your car and break something. So basically, it's by force.”

The DJ's account adds to a growing list of similar complaints from public figures.

Over the weekend, content creator Peller also lamented the large presence of suspected thugs during his wedding, claiming they outnumbered invited guests and left many attendees uncomfortable.

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He said, "My white wedding cannot be like my traditional wedding. I saw one guy who almost hit a thug. Agberos have occupied Lagos. It's not a joke. The thugs at my wedding were more than the guests. They were a lot, and people complained that they snatched their phones."