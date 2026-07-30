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Ayra Starr announces health break following major surgery

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:52 - 30 July 2026
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Ayra Starr announces health break following major surgery
Afrobeats superstar Oyinkansola Aderigbigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has announced that she will be taking a short break to focus on her health following a major surgery.
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  • Ayra Starr announces a temporary music break after revealing she underwent major surgery and needs time to recover.

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  • The Afrobeats singer reassures fans that she will return soon

  • Ayra Starr’s health update comes shortly after her excitement over her first acting role in Children of Blood and Bone.

The singer revealed this in a post shared on her Instagram story on Thursday, where she opened up about her recent health challenge while addressing her loyal fan base, Mobstar.

Ayra Starr disclosed that she underwent a major surgery a few days ago, explaining that her recovery process has been more complicated than she initially expected.

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I'm sorry you're not seeing as much of me as I would like. I had major surgery a few days ago,” she wrote.

Although the singer did not disclose the nature of the health condition or the type of surgery she underwent, she explained that the healing process has not been as straightforward as anticipated.

The ‘Rush’ hitmaker noted that she had hoped for a quick recovery but revealed that things turned out differently during the process.

I was hoping it would be a quick recovery but it was more complicated than they expected.

The singer also appealed to her fans for patience and understanding as she takes time away from her busy schedule to recover fully.

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Ayra Starr assured her supporters that she would return as soon as possible. She also encouraged them to continue showing support for her upcoming projects.

I just need a bit of rest and I'll be back!!!. Starrgirl is coming so soooon, I need everyone out there spreading the word, tell your friends, your family, your neighbours!!! Order Starrgirl asap!!! Love you guys.”

The announcement came unexpectedly for many fans, especially as the singer had recently expressed excitement about making her first-ever movie appearance in the highly anticipated fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone.

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