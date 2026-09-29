BBNaija S11: How missing shirt led to housemates Tram, Keivo’s physical fight

Big Brother Naija Season 11 finalists Tram and Keivo got into a physical altercation on Monday night, September 28, after a disagreement over a shirt.

Tram confronted Keivo after spotting him with a shirt he had been searching for weeks, sparking a heated confrontation.

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The disagreement escalated into a physical fight after Tram insisted the shirt belonged to him and pointed to its size as evidence.

Biggie intervened after Tram and Keivo exchanged blows, ordering the housemates to freeze as the situation was brought under control.

The argument began after Tram confronted Keivo over a shirt he claimed belonged to him.

Tram had been searching for the shirt for some time and became convinced it was the one Keivo was wearing after spotting him with it.

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Rather than raise the issue in front of the other housemates, Tram called Keivo aside in the garden to discuss it.

Tram wanted to inspect the shirt and checked its label. When he saw the size marked as “L,” he maintained that the shirt was his, but Keivo disagreed.

Keivo subsequently went into the house to discuss the matter, after which the disagreement escalated.

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The two housemates were later seen exchanging blows as other contestants attempted to separate them.

Biggie eventually intervened, ordering the housemates to freeze while the situation was brought under control. A Ninja was also seen taking Keivo away from the scene.

Reports have claimed that Tram sustained injuries during the confrontation, but there has been no official confirmation from Big Brother Naija or Africa Magic to establish the nature or extent of any injury.

The incident comes just days after Tram and Keivo secured places among the 10 finalists of the Show Ya Sef edition.

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The Season 11 finale is scheduled for October 4, 2026, when one of the remaining housemates will emerge as the winner of the ₦160 million grand prize.