Students attended academic activities at the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, after the institution began operations in January 2026

Students attended academic activities at the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, after the institution began operations in January 2026

New federal university expands admission opportunities for Nigerian students with 3,300 slots — see full admission requirements

Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, gets increased JAMB admission quota of 3,300 students after recording rapid growth months after opening.

JAMB has increased FUTES admission quota from its initial figure to 3,300 students following the university’s early growth.

The Ekiti-based institution started academic activities in January 2026 with 1,564 students across 35 departments.

FUTES plans to introduce Medicine, Nursing, Artificial Intelligence and other new programmes.

The VC says the university is targeting a world-class reputation within its first 10 years.

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For many Nigerian students struggling to secure admission into universities because of limited spaces, there may be more room to breathe as the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES), Iyin Ekiti, has received approval for an increased admission quota.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gbenga Aribisala, announced that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had increased the institution’s admission quota to 3,300 students.

Aribisala said the decision followed the growth recorded by the university since it began academic activities in January 2026.

He made the announcement on Monday during FUTES’ first press conference held in Iyin Ekiti, where he shared updates about the young institution’s progress.

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The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gbenga Aribisala, announced the increase in JAMB’s admission quota during the institution’s maiden press conference.

According to him, FUTES started operations with 1,564 students, 35 departments and four faculties.

The faculties currently include Natural and Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Computing and Information Technology, and Environmental Sciences.

The VC said the university was already preparing to expand its academic offerings with plans to introduce programmes such as Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing, Medicine, Artificial Intelligence, Telecommunication Science, and Tourism and Hospitality Management.

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“Plans are underway to begin Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing and Medicine in no too distant time. There is also plan to add Artificial Intelligence, Telecommunication Science, and Tourism and Hospitality Management. The development of the permanent site is ongoing.

“As a result of the institution’s remarkable giant strides, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has increased the university’s admission quota to 3,300,” Aribisala said.

He added that the university had introduced strict admission measures to ensure that only qualified candidates gained admission based on merit.

Aribisala said the institution’s goal was to build a 21st-century university focused on research, innovation, academic excellence and a strong learning environment.

He said FUTES was committed to producing graduates who could develop solutions to some of Nigeria’s biggest challenges.

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The VC also praised President Bola Tinubu for establishing the university in 2025 and introducing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) student loan scheme.

He described NELFUND as “one of the greatest things to happen to university education in Nigeria”.

“A good number of our students are already benefiting from the NELFUND. The President is highly commended for this great initiative,” he said.

The university chief also appealed to individuals and organisations to support the institution’s development, especially in areas involving research and learning facilities.

He acknowledged the contributions of Senate President, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, for supporting the university.

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The Ekiti-based university showcased some of its development projects, including classrooms, laboratories and other learning facilities.

According to him, the institution’s take-off grant has helped provide laboratory equipment, classroom and office furniture, solar power installation and an ongoing 250-capacity ICT building.

Other projects include completed hostels at the temporary site and ongoing hostel construction at the permanent campus.

The university is also receiving support through TETFund interventions covering hostel accommodation, office furniture, lecture theatres, laboratories and workshop equipment.

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Speaking on his vision for the institution, Aribisala said FUTES would maintain a residential model to encourage discipline, learning and social development among students.

“It was part of my vision to make it residential. I am not joking with the residential vision, not only for now but for the future of the university to inculcate culture into the students.

“I envisioned is a university that is residential and ICT compliant.

“A university that will produce quality graduates that will create jobs. A university that will attract research stars that are globally visible and carry out cutting edge research.

“A university that will contribute to the socio-development of the immediate community. A university that will be one of the leading universities globally within the first 10 years of its establishment,” he said.

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The institution revealed plans to expand its programmes with courses such as Medicine, Nursing, Artificial Intelligence and Telecommunication Science.

Aribisala also said the university was focused on maintaining a stable academic calendar so students would complete their programmes without unnecessary delays.

“I am happy to inform you that the university completed the first academic session (2025/2026) this month (August), while the 2026/2027 academic session will begin on October 12, 2026,” he said.

On staff welfare, he said the institution had complied with the new salary agreements reached between the Federal Government and university unions.

He added that research remained a major priority, especially in technology and environmental science fields.

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“A team headed by Dr Solomon Popoola won the NRF research grant. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has also pledged funds for research to the tune of N1bn in the next five years.