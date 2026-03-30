From the UK to Egypt, Slovenia, and Australia: The radical measures nations are taking as oil prices surge

Countries including Slovakia, UK, Australia, Philippines and others declare energy emergencies as the Strait of Hormuz disruption fuels a global crude oil crisis and rising fuel prices.

The war in Iran, coupled with the effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz – a route carrying about 20% of the world's oil and gas, has led to a sharp jump in fuel prices over the last month.

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Since this disruption looks likely to keep putting pressure on prices, governments worldwide have started taking action to cushion the effect for both consumers and the economy.

Here are some countries with recent developments so far;

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, where most electricity comes from natural gas and renewables, petrol prices have hit an 18-month high, driven by rising global oil costs, according to the RAC motoring organisation.

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The government has said it's ready to intervene if it sees petrol retailers taking unfair advantage of the crisis – something the Petrol Retailers Association claims isn't happening.

Meanwhile, low-income households that use heating oil will be eligible to access a £53m package announced by the prime minister in March to help with costs.

Egypt

Egypt, which depends heavily on imported oil, has introduced several temporary measures aimed at cutting down fuel consumption and keeping public spending under control.

From next month, shops, restaurants, and cafes have been told to close by 9 PM. Street lights and roadside ads are also being dimmed (though hotels and tourist spots are getting an exemption).

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Additionally, non-essential workers have been asked to work from home one day a week to reduce the number of daily commutes.

The Egyptian government has raised petrol prices and fares on public transport to limit the impact of the conflict on its public finances. It has also slowed down large, energy-intensive state projects and cut government vehicle fuel allowances by nearly a third.

Ireland

The government has implemented a series of measures to reduce energy costs, including cutting taxes on petrol and diesel. Additionally, the suspension of the National Oil Reserves Agency (NORA) levy and a VAT-inclusive cut in excise on green diesel are part of the €235m package.

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The measures also involve extending heating payments to social welfare recipients for four weeks and reducing the price of home-heating oil.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, after emerging from a financial crisis, heavily depends on Gulf states for fuel imports. To conserve fuel, the country has announced Wednesdays as a public holiday for government institutions and imposed fuel rationing, limiting drivers to 15 litres a week and motorcyclists to 5 litres.

South Sudan

In the country’s capital, Juba, electricity rationing has commenced, with daily power cuts on a rotational basis.

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Despite having significant oil reserves, the country mostly exports oil and imports the refined product needed for fuel. The International Energy Agency reports that 96% of South Sudan's electricity is generated from oil.

Australia

In two Australian states, public transport will be made free in order to incentivise people not to drive.

Travel on trains, trams, and buses in Victoria will be completely free starting Tuesday and running through April. Meanwhile, commuters in Tasmania won’t have to pay for buses, coaches, or ferries from Monday until the end of June.

The transport minister for Tasmania also mentioned that school buses, which usually cost money to ride, will now be free. This change will save those who use them about A$20 (£10.40) each week.

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Petrol prices in Australia have gone up sharply since the conflict in the Middle East began. According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, the national average price reached A$2.38 per litre on 22 March, up from about A$2.09 at the start of the war.

Ethiopia

Authorities have told fuel supply companies to prioritize security institutions, major government projects, key industries, and the production of essential goods. The Ethiopian Oil and Energy Authority’s measures have led petrol stations to focus on public transport, along with restrictions to save fuel. Officials in the Tigray region, where there are concerns about civil war returning, have announced a total halt to fuel supplies.

Thailand

The Thai government has asked people to take off their jackets as part of a plan to use less energy for air conditioning.

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Residents have been advised to keep their air conditioners set between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, and all government offices have been told to let their employees work from home.

The country is known for being consistently hot and humid, and Bangkok often sees humidity levels around 72% in April.

Philippines

The Philippines has officially declared a national emergency. Their government is now offering financial help to transport drivers, reducing ferry services, and making government workers stick to a four-day work week.

Because 98% of the country's oil comes from the Gulf, the price of diesel and petrol has more than doubled. The Filipino government has promised to stock up on an extra million barrels of oil and hasn't ruled out taking further action.

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President Ferdinand Marcos put it plainly: "Nothing is off the table," he said. "We are looking at everything we can do."

Vietnam

Vietnam is really encouraging its citizens to stay home more to help save fuel. The government has also asked people to "ride bicycles, carpool, use public transport, and avoid using personal vehicles when it's not necessary."

The country has also temporarily stopped charging the environmental tax on petrol and diesel, and these fuels are also exempt from VAT (Value Added Tax).

Slovenia

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