Iranians form human chains around power plants to deter Trump from bombing energy infratructures
Thousands of people across Iran formed human chains around power plants, bridges, and other critical infrastructure on Tuesday following threats from Donald Trump demanding the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The demonstrations came after Trump issued a stark warning that Iran could face severe destruction if the vital shipping route remained closed.
In a social media post earlier in the week, Trump warned that the United States could target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the waterway was not reopened by a midnight deadline.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passing through it.
In response to the threat, Iranian officials called on citizens to gather at key infrastructure facilities and form human chains in what they described as a symbolic show of national unity.
Videos and photos circulating on social media showed crowds assembling outside power plants and forming long lines around bridges in several cities across the country.
Iranians formed human chains at power plants and key infrastructure sites Tuesday following threats from President Donald Trump to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by midnight or face civilizational destruction https://t.co/8U45QxeU8L pic.twitter.com/DHiFmAtEy7— Bloomberg (@business) April 7, 2026
Demonstrations were reported in major cities, including Tabriz, Mashhad, Bushehr, and Ahvaz, where participants waved Iranian flags and chanted patriotic slogans.
The move was presented by authorities as an act of civilian solidarity intended to protect national assets and send a message of defiance amid rising tensions with Washington.
Officials described the infrastructure facilities as critical to the country’s future and urged citizens to defend them.
The mobilization came as the conflict between the United States and Iran continued to escalate following weeks of military exchanges and threats between the two countries.
Iran has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during the standoff, triggering concerns about global oil supply and pushing energy prices higher in international markets.
The latest development underscores the growing volatility in the region as both sides exchange increasingly sharp warnings.
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With the deadline set by Trump approaching, attention has turned to whether the standoff over the strait could lead to further military escalation or renewed diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
For now, images of civilians forming protective human chains around infrastructure have become one of the most striking symbols of the current crisis.