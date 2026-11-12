Chelle turned 48: Iwobi shows no mercy as Super Eagles coach gets brutal birthday slaps

Alex Iwobi led a brutal Super Eagles birthday gauntlet for Eric Chelle; slaps, smiles and serious team spirit before the Tanzania showdown.

Eric Chelle celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, and the occasion provided another glimpse into the growing bond between the Super Eagles coach and his players.

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The celebration came as Nigeria prepared for Friday’s crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, with the Super Eagles needing maximum points to boost their qualification hopes.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle received a warm birthday surprise from his players on Wednesday as Nigeria continued preparations for their decisive AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania.

The Franco-Malian coach turned 48 on Wednesday, with the Super Eagles marking the occasion in camp in Uyo ahead of Friday’s Group L clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

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Eric Chelle turned 48 on Wednesday.

Players formed a gauntlet for Chelle, with Alex Iwobi leading the celebrations and showing no mercy as the coach walked through the line.

The video showed slaps, laughter and smiles, offering a glimpse of the bond within the squad ahead of a high-pressure double-header.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Missing As CAF Awards Return To Lagos After 12 Years

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Nigerians React

Nigeria’s official Super Eagles account also joined the celebration, posting: “Happy birthday, Monsieur Chelle.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with birthday messages.

Happy birthday, Monsieur Chelle 🎉! https://t.co/iItQoVD0eG — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 11, 2026

“Happy birthday Monsieur Chelle. God bless you more mon ami,” one fan wrote.

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Another added: “Happy Birthday to you, Big Coach.”

A third supporter wrote: “Happy birthday coach Chelle, may the Lord continue to enrich you with more knowledge in your job.”

Others praised the team spirit on display, with one fan saying: “This is just so beautiful to watch! Team Spirit.”

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Alex Iwobi led the slaps.

Another wrote: “They’ve that bond… great team spirit,” while one supporter joked: “See fresh boys, chei. Normal mere looking at this squad, we suppose dey pack trophies. God go do am for us.”

Chelle’s big week

Chelle arrived in Uyo on Monday ahead of the Tanzania double-header, with Nigeria needing a strong response after collecting three points from their opening two Group L matches.

Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau. They currently sit second in the group, three points behind Guinea-Bissau, while Tanzania have already qualified for AFCON 2027 as co-hosts.

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READ ALSO: Why Peter Obi was stopped from greeting Nigeria Flamingos at Abuja airport

Eric Chelle left U23s for Super Eagles.

Chelle named a 24-man squad for the fixtures, including captain Wilfred Ndidi, Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

Nigeria host Tanzania on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in Super Eagles training.

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