Missing 11-month-old baby found buried alive in dog crate as father faces attempted murder charge

An 11-month-old boy, Koah Sharp, was miraculously rescued after being found buried alive inside a dog crate in a South Carolina wooded area. His 25-year-old father, Michael Comer, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

An 11-month-old boy was found alive in a buried dog crate after going missing with his father for about 24 hours.

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Rescuers heard him crying beneath freshly disturbed soil in a wooded area in South Carolina.

His 25-year-old father, Michael Comer, faces attempted murder and other charges.

The search for an 11-month-old boy who disappeared with his father ended in a shocking discovery when rescuers found him buried alive inside a dog crate in a wooded area in South Carolina, United States.

Identified as Koah Sharp, the baby had been missing for about 24 hours after his 25-year-old father, Michael Comer, disappeared with him.

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According to the Associated Press report, Koah was left in his father's care while a family member stepped out on an errand. When another caregiver arrived to take over, neither Comer nor the baby was there.

Authorities launched a search involving nearly 100 law enforcement officers and emergency workers. Comer was eventually found hiding in an outbuilding on Monday night, November 9, and arrested. However, his son was still missing.

25-year-old Michael Comer, father of 11-month-old Koah Sharp.

The next day, searchers noticed freshly disturbed soil in a wooded area about 50 yards from Comer's father’s home. As they began digging, they heard a baby crying beneath the ground.

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They soon found Koah in a small dog crate wrapped in a towel and buried under the soil. Despite spending approximately 24 hours underground, the baby was still alive.

11-month-old Koah Sharp at his great-aunt’s home in West Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Amber Hammond via AP)

In a news conference, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, "Certainly, God is good. Just ⁠a few moments ago, we found little ​Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, ​crying — the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby."

Investigators believe the towel may have created an air pocket that allowed him to breathe, while the cool temperatures may also have helped him survive.

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Koah was rushed to hospital but released on Tuesday night, with doctors expecting him to make a full recovery.

His father has since been charged with attempted murder, unlawful conduct towards a child, custodial interference and burglary. Authorities have not disclosed a confirmed motive for the alleged crime.