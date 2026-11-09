FIFA U17 WWC: Why Peter Obi was stopped from greeting Nigeria Flamingos at Abuja airport
Peter Obi says he attempted to greet the Flamingos after their arrival in Nigeria.
He claims NFF officials requested that he should not approach the team.
Obi alleged he was told officials could lose their jobs if he interacted with the players.
The NDC presidential candidate described the incident as evidence of growing political intolerance.
NDC flagbearer Peter Obi has alleged that officials prevented him from greeting Nigeria's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup-winning Flamingos after the team returned to the country following their historic triumph in Morocco.
In a statement titled "A New Dimension of Toxic Politics in Nigeria", the 2027 presidential candidate recounted an encounter at the airport, where he said he had hoped to welcome the newly crowned world champions.
Peter Obi barred from Flamigos
According to Obi, he arrived at the airport at about 7 a.m. and noticed the Flamingos preparing to leave for the city after returning from their victorious FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign.
The former Anambra State governor said he asked his protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, to seek permission for him to greet the team.
However, Obi claimed he was informed that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation had declined the request.
"With genuine joy and enthusiasm, I asked my Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether I could greet and welcome the team. I was informed that officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had refused and had requested that I not approach them because, if I did, they would all lose their jobs," Obi wrote.
Obi further alleged that the incident was not an isolated case.
He recalled attending Nigeria's World Cup qualifier in Uyo in March 2025, where he said he was also prevented from greeting the Super Eagles after the match despite being received by state officials.
"Following the match, other government officials went to greet the players, but I was again prevented from doing so. I was told by the officials that they would lose their jobs if I proceeded," he said.
The politician used both incidents to criticise what he described as the growing influence of political division in the country.
"It is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which our nation has descended since 2025. Each year appears to bring further deterioration."
A NEW DIMENSION OF TOXIC POLITICS IN NIGERIA The new dimension of toxic politics that Nigeria has developed since 2025, I arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. this morning to board my flight to Enugu. There, I saw the Nigeria Under-17 girls' team, which had just arrived and was preparing to board its vehicle into town. With genuine joy and enthusiasm, I asked my Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether I could greet and welcome the team. I was informed that officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had refused and had requested that I not approach them because, if I did, they would all lose their jobs. Regrettably, this is not the first time I have been subjected to such treatment. On March 25, 2025, I was in Uyo for the World Cup qualifier. The governor warmly received me and welcomed me at the VIP stand. Following the match, other government officials went to greet the players, but I was again prevented from doing so. I was told by the officials that they would lose their jobs if I proceeded. It is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which our nation has descended since 2025. Each year appears to bring further deterioration. This reflects how deeply Nigeria has been affected. The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation. It must be a Nigeria in which unity, mutual respect, and our shared humanity take precedence over political differences. A new Nigeria is POssible. -PO— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 9, 2026
Obi added that the Nigeria he hopes to see in the future should be one where political differences do not prevent citizens from interacting with one another.
"The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation. It must be a Nigeria in which unity, mutual respect, and our shared humanity take precedence over political differences."
The comments have already generated discussion on social media, coming just days after the Flamingos made history by defeating Japan to become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.