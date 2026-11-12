The Macallan unveils a Night on Earth: the first Light in Nigeria, a toast to heritage and new beginnings

The Macallan, the renowned single malt Scotch whisky, has introduced A Night on Earth: The First Light to Nigeria, the fourth release in its limited-edition series. Inspired by the first sunrise of the New Year over New Zealand, the expression celebrates the moments that bring people together as they reflect on the past and look towards new beginnings.

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Arriving in Nigeria on 31 October 2026, The First Light opens a new chapter in the A Night on Earth series, exploring the significance of shared celebrations and the traditions that mark the transition from one year to the next. The release reflects The Macallan’s continued approach to combining its whisky-making heritage with creative storytelling.

Speaking at the launch, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, West and Central Africa, Edrington Portfolio, said:

“A Night on Earth: The First Light captures the significance of welcoming a new year and the moments we share with the people who matter to us. Inspired by the first sunrise over New Zealand, this release brings together The Macallan’s commitment to craftsmanship and a story that speaks to reflection, togetherness and new beginnings. We are pleased to introduce this latest chapter of the series to Nigeria as the festive season approaches.”

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New Zealand, among the first places in the world to welcome the New Year, provides the inspiration for the expression. The whisky is matured in sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, alongside casks that previously held bourbon. Bottled at 43% ABV, it presents aromas of sweet oak, vanilla and caramelised marshmallows, with a hint of Manuka honey. On the palate, notes of berry compote, rich caramel, vanilla ice cream and stone fruits lead to a finish of gentle spice and mellow oak.

The presentation extends the story beyond the whisky itself. Designed by New Zealand-born illustrator Bonnie Brown, the three-layer gift box captures the transition from dusk to dawn. Crimson tones evoke bonfires, deep blue reflects fireworks, while amber hues represent the first light of the new day. Together, the illustrations translate the spirit of New Year celebrations into a design that reflects the expression’s themes of connection, reflection and renewal.

As the fourth chapter in the A Night on Earth series, The First Light reflects The Macallan’s approach to bringing together its whisky-making heritage and evolving creative expression. Its themes of celebration and new beginnings also resonate with Nigeria’s year-end season, when family reunions, homecomings and festive gatherings create opportunities to reflect on the year gone by and look ahead to what is next.