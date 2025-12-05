My Faith, My Choice: Auntie Esther’s Transfusion Refusal Sparks Nationwide Fury After Millions Donated

As viral sensation Auntie Esther battles cancer, Nigerians are divided over her decision to refuse a lifesaving blood transfusion.

The internet is currently embroiled in a heated debate over the intersection of faith, medicine, and public goodwill following a shocking update on the health of viral sensation, Auntie Esther. Known affectionately on X (formerly Twitter) as the "Pepper Girl" or @MensahOmolola, Esther captured the hearts of the nation with her hustle as a personal shopper, leading to a massive crowdfunding campaign when news broke of her failing health.

Aunty Esther aka. The Pepper Girl | Credit: X/@MensahOmolola

However, the narrative has shifted from collective support to deep division after it was revealed that she has rejected a critical blood transfusion necessary for her cancer treatment, citing her beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness.

This is my video I consent and accept to the donation and to the public display of information by only @the_beardedsina and @Wizarab10 for money and for result of my body.@AUNTYMUSE_ @Nimisioluwa una follow me and una stay with me. pic.twitter.com/yDCjxWpsCI — Auntieesther pepper girl 🍅 🌶market shopper (@MensahOmolola) November 26, 2025

For days, thousands of Nigerians had donated millions of Naira to help a woman they saw as hardworking and deserving. Now, many of those same supporters are struggling with the fact that their money is going toward a treatment plan that is unusual, slower, and far more expensive because of her religious beliefs.

The Diagnosis and the Defiance

The update came via a series of candid tweets from both Esther and the coordinator of the fundraising efforts, popular influencer Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10). On Thursday, December 4, Sir Dickson broke the silence regarding the specific nature of her illness and the hurdles the medical team is facing.

Aunty Esther has rejected a vital blood transfusion recommended by doctors as part of her cancer treatment due to her religious faith | Credit: X/@MensahOmolola

"The latest update is that she is responding to care," Sir Dickson wrote on X, attempting to quell rising anxiety. "Her blood levels are being optimized for the next phase of care."

Thanks to you all that have been supportive with donation and care for Aunty Esther 🙏🏾



Latest update is that she is responding to care. Her blood levels are being optimized for the next phase of care.



She was offered the option of blood transfusion before she can begin chemo,… https://t.co/plBhQpirkK — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) December 4, 2025

However, he then dropped the bombshell that has since dominated discourse: "She was offered the option of blood transfusion before she can begin chemo, but she declined due to her faith. She is a Jehovah's Witness and thus, opting for other alternatives."

Sir Dickson admitted the implications of this choice were significant, noting, "Though it will take longer and cost more, we have to respect her religious belief."

Moments later, Auntie Esther herself took to her handle to confirm the diagnosis with the blunt, unfiltered honesty that made her famous. "Doc tell @auntymuse_, myself and my husband the results. Nah my breast and armpit the cancer dey," she tweeted, confirming the malignancy had spread.

Good morning Good afternoon Good evening.

I know say a lot of people want update.



I say make I tell una, my result don come out. I thank all of you for your money contributions.



Doc tell @auntymuse_, myself and my husband the results. Nah my breast and armpit the cancer dey pic.twitter.com/sdpveBK01v — Auntieesther pepper girl 🍅 🌶market shopper (@MensahOmolola) December 4, 2025

Addressing the transfusion controversy directly, she stood firm. "Doc say she want to start chemotherapy but I go take the injection. I respect everyone opinion but I and my family choose the Injection and food dat go boost my blood."

She told her followers that the doctors had agreed to her decision, even though they weren’t thrilled about it, adding, “Doc accept my decision… nah small small e go reach when I go start the chemo.”

"Let Her Be" vs. "It's Suicide": Social Media Erupts

The reaction on X has been explosive, with the topic trending across social media. Opinions are sharply divided. On one side are pragmatists and medical experts who say refusing a transfusion during cancer treatment, where every minute matters, is a risky choice.

Others are furious, even suggesting there may have been ulterior motives, because despite reportedly raising about ₦30 million for her care, they believe donations were collected without clearly disclosing her faith or the medical limits it would impose.

Aunty Esther, JW and all the person's that agreed we should respect her faith are useless. You guys deceived everyone. You knew she still didn't succumb to the transfusion and you allowed people to donate their hard earned money. It is not fair to us https://t.co/y61zNy47Ml — 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 🧸 (@Pahrees) December 4, 2025

Honestly, I respect anyone’s faith, but choosing to risk your life over a medical procedure that could save you is really extreme.



God also gives wisdom, doctors, and medical knowledge for a reason. Faith shouldn’t push you into decisions that endanger your life unnecessarily.… — 𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐘 𝐀𝐃𝐀 (@Auntyadaa) December 5, 2025

Also I think they’ve never seen that kind of money in their life so they’ve discussed amongst themselves that they will reject treatment due to faith while cornering the money for themselves.



Not gonna happen. — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) December 5, 2025

...But she accepted donations from people not from her faith or religion?



The right thing should be done medically not one religion that didn't improve your health.



Sigh — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) December 5, 2025

Seeing Aunty Esther trending reminded me of a tweet I made last year August about a church called Faith Tabernacle.



This church strictly forbids members from visiting hospitals or using any form of medical care. No drugs, no injections, no blood transfusions, no antenatal or… — 💎Debbie❤️ (@Yoga_Queen01) December 5, 2025

I really don’t know why this is not going round as a huge discourse across the globe



So someone that has c@ncer and was raised funds for to undergo blood transfusion has totally refused, saying it’s against her faith



Azin.. She’s ready to d!e instead ??



Whoa! — YOM🗣️ (@ThaBoyYom) December 5, 2025

Where was the Jehovah’s Witness church when Aunty Esther needed money for chemo?



Where were her pastors and church members when she needed help?



In fact, where was Christianity as a whole when she needed money and support?



I’d trust a mad person over any religious extremist. — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) December 5, 2025

Religion might be beautiful, but could also be the disease that kill faster than cancer.

This is why Christ is clear. He's not a Christian, Christ is faith, faith of the Son of God, the living God and the True God. Not religion. The faith of Jesus is not a religion that you… — MKO (@KolajoAle) December 5, 2025

Conversely, a wave of supporters has risen to defend her fundamental human right to choose her medical treatment.

Aunty Esther's JW people watched her struggle and deteriorate without lifting a finger.

Complete strangers who actually care stepped in to support and fund your treatment.



Yet those same JW folks want to dictate whether you should accept a blood transfusion?



The God who blessed… — Olori🍒 (@OloriOfOloris) December 5, 2025

Instead of bashing Aunty Esther, I think this is a good time to educate her.



Not just her but all JW on blood transfusion.



Read 🚨



JW argues that transfusion = consumption.



But let’s pause… Is this really true?



The Embryo Shows God Designed a Non-Oral Blood Support System… https://t.co/BRtYnNOKxb — BIG JO | A Phone and A Dream 2025 📱 🐐 (@__BigJo) December 5, 2025

Aunty Esther decision is not about stubbornness, but deep spiritual conviction and respect for God’s commands.



Jehovah Witnesses faith teaches that loyalty to God is more important than preserving life at any cost. Jesus said in Mathew 16:25: “Whoever wants to save his life will… https://t.co/saDTMcPTpe — Toma To Shun👩💕 (@Tmama_Toma) December 5, 2025

Others have praised Sir Dickson for his transparency and respectful handling of a delicate situation.

I hope certain persons can see how Sir Dickson, Dr Sina and other members of their team, are very meticulous, transparent and honest in their deals concerning Aunty Esther.



I hope certain persons can see how the public trusts this team wholeheartedly.



E no go far like that. — ChinazaVictoria (@love_Victoria17) December 5, 2025

Once again Dickson is etching his name in the walls of greatness for his utmost honesty and transparency in handling public funds and many matters.



What a fellow… — Mr Junior Ebong🧛‍♂️🇱🇮 (@Optimus_Dracula) December 5, 2025

His assurance that "All funds will be channelled towards her medical bills and hospital care" has calmed some nerves, though the anxiety over Auntie Esther’s prognosis remains intense.

Accepting Charity While Disregarding Public Opinion: The Curious Case of Aunty Esther

Another curious part of the entire issue is Aunty Esther’s willingness to openly solicit public donations directly and even through proven channels like Sir Wizarab, while knowing fully well that she was unwilling to take public advice on standard healthcare practices.

Aunty Esther has rejected a vital blood transfusion recommended by doctors as part of her cancer treatment due to her religious beliefs | Credit: X/@MensahOmolola

Perhaps, it’s worth questioning whether it’s right for her to have found usefulness in public fund while at the same time choosing her religious believe over logical public admonition. One cannot disregard the argument that the donations means Aunty Esther owes the public some accountability in how the money is meant. Her actions appears to be a betrayal of the good faith shown by the donating public who now have to watch their resources being channeled to a secondary treatment option because the recipient of their charity choose faith over reason. We have to ask if she can legitimately return to the public to solicit for donations after this episode. And would the public be wrong to say no?

The Bigger Picture

Auntie Esther’s situation has unexpectedly pushed the idea of “bloodless medicine” into the Nigerian spotlight. Jehovah’s Witnesses do not accept whole blood transfusions based on their interpretation of scripture, so doctors often turn to alternatives like erythropoietin (EPO) injections and iron therapy to help the body produce more red blood cells. But as Sir Dickson pointed out, these options take time, something cancer patients with aggressive disease often don’t have.

Aunty Esther first went viral on social media in March 2023 by promoting her personal shopping business on almost every trending post on Twitter (now X) | Credit: X/@MensahOmolola

Her case also raises a tough question about the ethics of crowdfunding medical care. When the public pays the bills, how much say do donors have in a patient’s treatment? Many Nigerians on social media seem to think they deserve a voice, especially given fears that the money, raised through great personal sacrifice in a difficult economy, could be used up on slower, more expensive alternatives even before chemotherapy begins.