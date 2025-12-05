Street-Smart Tips to Keep Your Belongings Safe This Detty December

Detty December has a way of electrifying Nigeria’s atmosphere, but sometimes at the cost of your belongings.

Detty December has a way of electrifying Nigeria’s atmosphere. One minute you’re fighting for your life in Lagos traffic, the next you’re shouting lyrics at a concert with strangers. But as the fun multiplies, so does the chaos. Bags open mysteriously. Phones go missing the moment a crowd surges. Someone bumps you at an event, and your wallet decides to emancipate itself. To avoid your eyes getting blurry minutes after enjoying the life of your head, here’s your street-smart guide to keeping your things safe this Detty December .

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Stay Aware

You don’t need to walk around suspicious of everyone, but you do need to stay alert. Pickpockets know people are distracted at raves, concerts, and anywhere a good time is being had, even at malls, club queues, and bus parks. Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you. When they move, check yourself immediately. If someone bumps you twice in a crowd, check your pockets. If they bump you with a smile, check twice. Look around you. Be conscious of the people hovering too closely and trust your instincts.

2. Carry the Right Bag

It’s Detty December, and you need to bring your A-game to the fashion scene. Understood. However, your bag is not just a fashion accessory this season; it’s your safe. Choose bags that sit close to your body, like crossbody bags, chest bags, and small sling bags with zips. Make sure the zip faces inward, not outward. For concerts and festivals, smaller is safer. Avoid tote bags. If it’s too big, it’ll get tugged, dipped, slashed or opened without you noticing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Guard Your Phone

Guard Your Phone

Your phone is the first thing anyone will try to snatch. Guard it like it contains the solutions to Nigeria’s problems. Some smart ways to stay safe: Keep your phone in deep or zipped pockets. Avoid back pockets!



Don’t leave it on club tables “for aesthetics”.



When filming at concerts, hold it firmly.



Don’t stretch your arm out of a car window in traffic or use it while sitting close to the window.



Avoid charging your phone at public charging points unless you’re watching it like a hawk.

Activate tracking on your phone before stepping out. Digitally, lock your phone properly. Update passwords. Enable “Find My iPhone” or “Find My Device”. Back up your data, because once the phone goes, the memory goes too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Carry Only Essentials

Carry Only Essentials

The lighter you move, the safer you are. Extra gadgets, multiple cards, bulky bags, and unnecessary cash only increase your risk. Take what you genuinely need for the outing: ID, one card, small cash, phone, and keys. Leave the rest at home where it’s secure.

5. Move Smart

Transport is on a whole different level during Detty December, especially with the security issues in Nigeria. If you’re using ride-hailing apps: Confirm the number plate before entering.



Share your trip with a friend.



Sit in the backseat if you’re alone.



Don’t rush into any car out of urgency. If you’re taking a keke, bus, or taxi, be cautious. Keep your phone and wallet out of sight. Don’t sleep off. Chew gum to keep you awake, even. Late-night rides? Move with friends or ensure someone knows where you are, and keep your phone on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Avoid Leaving Things in the Car

Opportunistic theft is common, and valuables left on seats, in cup holders, or loosely covered can tempt anyone passing by. Even items in the boot aren’t entirely safe. If you must keep something in the car , store it before arriving at your destination, not after you park. Thieves are watchful.

Read Next: These Car Trackers Are Keeping Nigerian Drivers One Step Ahead of Thieves

7. Stay Organised

Stay Organised

A scattered bag makes you vulnerable. When your belongings are all over the place, you won’t notice if something goes missing. Use compartments and zipped pockets, and keep items in the same spots every time. Knowing exactly where everything sits helps you quickly monitor your belongings, even in crowded or chaotic spaces.

8. Secure Your Home

Many Nigerians travel or stay out late throughout December, leaving homes vulnerable. The basics matter: Lock inner doors, not just the main one.



Don’t announce travel plans online.

Keep curtains drawn and lights on timers if possible.

9. Stick With Your Clique

Stick With Your Clique

No matter how grown you think you are, December is not the time for solo missions at 1 a.m. Share live locations. Use group chats. Move together if you’re attending as a group. Have a designated “Where is everyone? ” checker (the responsible friend). Rotate the role so nobody suffers unnecessarily.

10. Avoid Oversharing Online

Oversharing online can expose you more than you think. Keep your location private. This is common knowledge, but people mess up. Don’t post expensive bottles, gifts, or shopping hauls in real time. Strengthen passwords. Enable two-factor authentication. And please, don’t scan random QR codes at events because they look cool.

Little Preparations That Save You Big Stress

These tiny items can save your day: Power bank.



Emergency cash.



ID card.



Backup phone number.



Medication, if you need any.



Tissue or a face towel (I’m not a prophet, but I am sure someone will spill a drink.)

Read Next: 7 Best Foundations for Dry Skin With Hydrating Formulas That Never Feel Cakey