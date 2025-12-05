Thoughtful Gifts for the People Who Made Your Year At Work

Work can be dramatic, stressful, and sometimes just plain exhausting. Yet, almost every office has those special people who make showing up worth it. The colleague who covered for you, the manager who actually listens, or even the new hire who brought fresh energy to the team, these are the people who made your year better.

As the year winds down, a thoughtful gift is a simple way to show your appreciation. You don’t need to spend a lot on it. Small, personal, and practical gifts can sometimes mean more than flashy presents.



Here’s a guide to showing gratitude for the work family that made your 2025 more bearable and enjoyable:

The Manager Who Actually Cares

This is the manager who notices when you’re struggling, checks in without judgment, and genuinely tries to make your work life easier. They’ve probably helped you navigate deadlines, listened to your ideas, and offered guidance when you needed it most. A thoughtful gift here shows, you see and appreciate all that they do.

Gift Ideas: Give them a custom notebook and pen with their name or role from Dayari, because everyone needs a stylish place to jot down brilliant ideas.

Add a pothos or snake plant to their desk if they have a personal space to call their own. A little greenery can offer calm amid busy workdays.

Snake Plant

A mug. You’d be surprised how many people abhor sharing mugs at work. Giving them a set they’ll actually use is functional and appreciated.

The Office Bestie

Every office has that one person who makes your day lighter. They’re the ones you share lunch with, laugh over inside jokes, and console on stressful days. For them, a gift that’s playful, personal, or fun will hit just right. Gift Ideas: A snack box. You likely know their favourites better than anyone else, so arranging a box of treats they actually enjoy feels thoughtful and specific.

A custom mouse pad. It’s practical, personal, and keeps you in their mind every day.

Skin by Zaron moisturising hand cream and a lip kit set (lip balm, lip oil, lip gloss) for little self-care moments.

The Intern/Employee Who Went Above and Beyond

Some colleagues go beyond the call of duty, whether they’re new to the office or have been around for a while. They stay late, volunteer for extra projects, and always deliver, even when no one’s watching. Recognising their effort, especially if you’re above them, can encourage them and let them know their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Gift Ideas: Treat the overachiever to a Domino’s, Burger King, or Ocean Basket gift card, because hard work deserves a proper feast.

Add a career gem like Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg or The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey, they’ll get the memo.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

The New Hire Who Brightened the Team

Fresh energy and enthusiasm can change the vibe of an office. The new hire who joins mid-year and brings positivity, fresh ideas, or just a spark of friendliness deserves a small gesture that makes them feel welcome and appreciated. Gift Ideas: Make them feel like part of the team with a laptop stand.

A branded water bottle, useful for long days and quick breaks.

A laptop sleeve to help them protect their device in style. Read Also: How to Negotiate Salary: 7 Tips to Get What You Deserve

The Problem Solver Who Saved You From Chaos More Than Once