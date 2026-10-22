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Kenyan rapper dumps girlfriend after DNA test reveals he is not son’s father

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:33 - 22 October 2026
Kenyan rapper dumps girlfriend after DNA test reveals he isn’t his son’s father
Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy has announced his official breakup with girlfriend Brenda after a DNA test confirmed he is not the biological father of Dragon Junior. The artist requested privacy as he refocused on his music career.
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  • Stevo Simple Boy confirms breakup with Brenda after DNA test establishes he is not their son’s biological father.

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  • The Kenyan rapper’s former manager, Geoffrey Machabe, previously claimed he was Dragon Junior’s father before withdrawing the allegation.

  • Stevo Simple Boy says he will focus on his music career after the DNA results and asks fans to respect his privacy.

The entertainer confirmed the breakup in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, hours after the paternity test results became public.

The test, conducted by Microafia Healthcare, examined samples from Stevo and his son, popularly known as Dragon Junior.

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Reacting to the outcome, the rapper acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the situation and announced the end of his relationship with Brenda.

“Following the DNA test results, I wish to officially announce that Brenda and I are no longer together as a couple. The results have been difficult to process, but I have chosen to handle this matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved. I ask my fans and the public to respect my privacy as I navigate this chapter of my life,” he said.

Stevo also thanked the healthcare facility for its professionalism throughout the process and said he would redirect his attention to his music career.

READ ALSO: 7 Nigerian celebrity couples whose love stories started on social media

Questions about Dragon Junior’s paternity surfaced on social media shortly after his birth in late 2025. The controversy intensified after Stevo’s former manager, Geoffrey Machabe, claimed he was the child’s biological father, although he later withdrew the allegation.

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Despite the retraction, public interest in the child’s paternity persisted until the couple underwent the DNA test.

READ NEXT: Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi excited as she becomes a landlady

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