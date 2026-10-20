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Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi excited as she becomes a landlady

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:25 - 20 October 2026
Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi excited as she becomes a landlady
Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has joined the league of celebrity homeowners after acquiring a new house worth millions of naira.
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  • Eucharia Anunobi announces she has become a landlady and promises more pictures of her new home.

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  • The veteran Nollywood actress credits God’s mercy as she celebrates becoming a homeowner.

  • Eucharia Anunobi, known for her role in Glamour Girls, celebrates a new milestone after decades in Nollywood.

The actress announced the milestone on her Instagram page, where she expressed gratitude to God for the achievement.

Celebrate with me on becoming the latest Landlady. The mercy of God Almighty has made me the latest Landlady. More pictures loading !!!!!,” she wrote.

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Anunobi’s announcement marked a personal milestone for the actress, who has remained a familiar face in Nigeria’s entertainment industry for decades.

Although she did not disclose the property’s value, her promise to share more pictures suggests that further details of the new home may follow.

For Anunobi, the announcement adds a new chapter to a career that has spanned acting, ministry and public life.

RELATED: 18 Nigerian celebrities who are now pastors, evangelists or ministers

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The actress began her career in Nollywood in the 1990s and gained widespread recognition for her role in the 1994 film Glamour Girls. She later featured in several Nigerian films and established herself as one of the industry’s recognisable faces.

Beyond acting, Anunobi is also an ordained evangelist who has spoken publicly about her Christian faith. Her latest announcement reflects the importance she places on her faith, as she credited God’s mercy for the new achievement.

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