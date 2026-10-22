Absolut returns to Lagos Cocktail Week with Born To Mix

Lagos Cocktail Week is back, and if there's one thing Lagos knows how to do, it's bring different people, flavours and experiences together.

This October, Absolut is returning to the annual celebration with its “Born To Mix” experience, giving cocktail lovers something to look forward to.

Taking place on October 22 and 23, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event will bring together cocktail enthusiasts, bartenders, creators and people who simply appreciate a well-made drink.

For Absolut, Lagos Cocktail Week has become an opportunity to connect with the city's growing cocktail community while showing just how much creativity can go into making a great cocktail. This year's experience builds on that connection, with Born To Mix celebrating the idea that interesting things happen when different flavours, personalities and ideas come together.

Guests can look forward to discovering cocktails made with Absolut’s four flavoured expressions: Absolut Watermelon, Absolut Raspberri, Absolut Vanilia and Absolut Citron. From refreshing citrus combinations to sweeter, fruit-forward serves, there will be something for guests looking to explore beyond their usual cocktail orders.

But the cocktails are only part of the experience.

One of the highlights to look forward to is Absolut's Bar Battle, where bartenders will put their skills and creativity to the test. The competition will spotlight the people behind the cocktails, giving guests an opportunity to see how different ingredients, techniques and ideas come together to create something memorable.

There's also the opportunity to discover the different sides of Absolut's Born To Mix experience, from the cocktails themselves to the people, conversations and moments that make events like Lagos Cocktail Week worth attending.

And in a city like Lagos, where no two outings are quite the same, that mix of experiences is part of the appeal. Whether you're the friend who always wants to try something new, the one who knows exactly what cocktail to order, or someone who simply enjoys being out with good company, Absolut is creating a space for everyone to find their own experience.

Beyond the two-day event, Absolut's presence at Lagos Cocktail Week is also a celebration of the bartenders and hospitality professionals contributing to the city's evolving drinks scene. Through Born To Mix, the brand continues to champion creativity and the possibilities that come from bringing different ideas together.

With Lagos Cocktail Week just around the corner, cocktail lovers can look forward to two days of discovering new flavours, watching bartending talent in action and experiencing what happens when Lagos comes together to mix things up.

Catch Absolut at Lagos Cocktail Week 2026 on October 22 and 23 at the Balmoral Convention Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

#AbsolutNG at #LagosCocktailWeek2026 #BornToMix #AbsolutNG #AbsolutxLagosCocktailWeek

Enjoy responsibly. 18+

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Absolut Vodka

Established in 1879 by Lars Olsson Smith, Absolut Vodka is one of the world's leading premium vodka brands. Produced in Åhus, Sweden, using locally sourced winter wheat and pure water, Absolut is crafted through a continuous distillation process that delivers exceptional purity, quality and a distinctively smooth taste. Part of the Pernod Ricard portfolio, Absolut is globally recognised for championing creativity, individuality and the art of mixing through its Born To Mix philosophy.