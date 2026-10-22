How Indomie Annual Teachers’ Seminar is bridging the education gap for Nigeria’s future

For 17 years, Dufil Prima Foods Plc has brought teachers together to exchange ideas and explore better ways to shape the next generation.

Now in its 17th edition, the Indomie Annual Teachers’ Seminar is addressing a timely question: what does effective teaching look like in a changing world?

Held on October 17, 2026, at the University of Lagos Women Society Hall, the event brought together hundreds of teachers from Lagos and Ogun states. Its theme, “21st Century Teaching Essentials: Engagement, Technology and Inclusion for Nigerian Education,” reflected the evolving demands of today’s classrooms.

The Head, the Heart and the Hand

Professor Mojisola Manuel, Director of the Career Support Development Centre and Professor of Early Childhood Education, led discussions on learner-centred teaching and the three domains of learning: cognitive, affective and psychomotor, often described as the head, the heart and the hand.

The focus was on helping students move beyond memorisation through critical thinking, practical activities and opportunities to apply classroom lessons to real-life situations.

Making Learning Work for More Students

The seminar explored how digital tools can support teaching, research and assessment when used purposefully. Inclusion was another key focus, with teachers encouraged to recognise different learning needs and adapt their approaches to create more opportunities for student participation.

Dufil’s Investment Beyond the Brand

The seminar reflects Dufil Prima Foods Plc’s continued recognition of educators and the role they play in society. Speaking at the event, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil, acknowledged teachers’ contributions.

The initiative complements the company’s wider community engagement, which includes scholarship support, educational facility interventions and community-based programmes.

Serious Lessons, Plenty of Laughs

With MC Lamu and MC Dandon hosting, the event combined professional development with entertainment. Teachers enjoyed Indomie meals, branded merchandise, games, African music and a cultural performance by the National Heritage Dance Troupe.

Mrs Ogechukwu Faith Joshua, Indomie National Manager and Coordinator of the Indomie Fan Club, also introduced the Indomie Fan Club app, while certificates of participation were presented to attendees.

The Real Test Begins in the Classroom

The seminar offered teachers ideas for more interactive lessons, purposeful technology use and inclusive teaching. The real measure of its impact, however, will be how these approaches translate into better classroom experiences for students.

Seventeen editions in, the goal remains to keep educators part of the conversation about Nigeria’s future. After all, what matters most is not simply what teachers learn at a seminar, but what their students experience when they return to the classroom.