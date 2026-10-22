Over 100 students in Ogun hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gas as schools shut down, marking fourth incident this year

More than 100 Ogun students were reportedly hospitalised after a fresh gas emission affected schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo and Ago-Iwoye. More than 100 Ogun students were reportedly hospitalised after a fresh gas emission affected schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo and Ago-Iwoye.

More than 100 students were reportedly hospitalised after a gas-emission incident in Ogun State.

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Schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo and Ago-Iwoye were affected.

Students and staff reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, while some students fainted.

The incident marks the fourth reported gas-emission occurrence in the area since April 2026.

More than 100 secondary school students in Ogun State were reportedly hospitalised after inhaling an unusual gaseous substance that caused breathing difficulties and fainting in parts of Ijebu land.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, affecting schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo and Ago-Iwoye.

According to reports by Punch and Channels Television, the affected students were taken to the State Hospital in Ijebu-Ode, General Hospital in Ijebu-Igbo and other healthcare facilities for medical attention.

The schools reportedly affected include Ijebu-Igbo Girls Grammar School, Anglican Girls Grammar School in Ijebu-Ode and Itamerin Comprehensive High School in Ago-Iwoye.

A teacher at one of the affected schools told Punch that the incident began at about 10 a.m., when students and staff started experiencing breathing difficulties after inhaling the gas. Some students reportedly fainted and were rushed to hospitals.

The teacher also said some schools in Ago-Iwoye closed early as the situation worsened, while concerned parents arrived to take their children home.

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Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun

The latest incident has renewed concerns over recurring gaseous emissions in the area, with residents calling on the state government to establish the source and prevent further exposure.

The Ogun State Government said it was investigating the latest occurrence. Commissioner for Environment Ola Oresanya said the situation was under control, while Kehinde Bello, the general manager of the Ogun State Environmental Agency, visited affected areas to assess the situation.

Bello said government investigations had linked the latest occurrence to underground gas emissions previously recorded in the Ijebu area since April. He attributed the phenomenon to natural geological and tectonic fault lines rather than sabotage or a gas pipeline leak.

However, the precise source of the latest emission has not been conclusively established in the reports reviewed.

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The state government had previously said that gas analysers installed at affected schools detected methane during earlier incidents. In June, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the government was working with the Ministries of Environment and Health, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and geologists at Olabisi Onabanjo University to determine the root cause.

The October incident is the fourth reported occurrence of gas emissions affecting the Ijebu area since April 2026.

The first incident in April reportedly affected about 40 students. More than 120 students were reportedly hospitalised after another occurrence in May, while a further incident in June affected 69 students.