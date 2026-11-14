Detty December 2026 is getting crowded as Wizkid, Davido, Asake and more line up Lagos shows, see list

Lagos gears up for a massive festive season with Wizkid, Davido, Asake, Brandy, and Lil Baby taking the stage. Check out the complete December concert guide and major date clashes.

Wizkid, Davido and Asake are among the major Nigerian stars performing in Lagos.

Brandy, Lil Baby, Kehlani and other international acts are also on the December line-up.

Several major concerts clash on December 18 and 20, giving fans competing events to choose from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos is preparing for another busy festive season as Nigerian and international music stars line up concerts, festivals and live performances across the city in December. The events are expected to draw music lovers, including Nigerians returning from abroad for the annual Detty December celebrations.

From Wizkid and Davido to Asake, Brandy and Olamide, several artistes have announced performances, with shows from the first week of December through Christmas. Here are the major events so far.

1. ÀLÓ: Once Upon a Song, December 13.

The third edition celebrates African folk music, indigenous sounds and storytelling at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, from 7 p.m. The full list of performers hasn't been published, however.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Davido's ORIADÉ: The Residency, December 17–19

Davido headlines three nights at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, in Iganmu. The residency marks 15 years of his music career.

Nigerian music star Davido performing live

3. Future Fest '26, December 11–20

The ten-day festival at Oasis Ground, Coastal Road, Victoria Island, covers music, fashion, film, art, food and technology. Two of its biggest nights are the following:

Advertisement

Advertisement

YBNL: The Reunion, December 18: Olamide is joined by Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn, Pheelz and DJ Enimoney.

Asake's M$NEY in Lagos, December 20: Asake closes the festival. Tickets run from ₦100,000 for general access to ₦20 million for the Platinum Table, with ₦200,000 for bleachers, ₦250,000 for VIP and ₦300,000 for VVIP. A "Pay Small Small" instalment option is available.

4. Wizkid at Detty December Fest, December 18

Wizkid headlines the opening night of the Livespot360 festival, which runs from December 18 to 30. Opening-night tickets reportedly start at ₦50,000, with ₦150,000 for the golden circle and ₦300,000 for VIP standing.

Wizkid performing live

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. ICONIQ Fest, December 19–23

Five artists each headline a night at the Lekki Coliseum: BNXN on December 19, FOLA on December 20, Oxlade on December 21, Ruger on December 22 and Mr P on December 23.

6. Brandy's House of R&B, December 20

The American singer headlines Flytime Promotions' concert at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

7. Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, December 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami are announced for the Eko Convention Centre. It will be Kehlani's first live performance in Nigeria.

Lil Baby performing live

8. Elite Fest, December 21

The Elite Collective's Afrobeats festival at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, starts at 4 p.m. BNXN is a confirmed headliner.

9. Flytime Fest, December 22–24

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latto, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Sexyy Red open the festival at the Eko Convention Centre. More performers are expected on December 23 and 24.

10. AfroJazz Fest: To the Roots, December 23

The festival at Amore Gardens, Lekki, features Lagbaja and The Cavemen.

11. Adekunle Gold's The Greatest Showman, December 26

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second edition at the Wole Soyinka Centre is an orchestral concert with the MUSON Orchestra and The 79th Element, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a black-tie dress code.

12. Victony's The Bonfire Experience, December 26

Victony brings the show to Lagos after Abuja on December 4 and Port Harcourt on December 5. The Lagos venue has not been confirmed.

Other events listed include Waje's The Unexpected Christmas at the National Theatre and SPINALL's Èkó Groove at the J. Randle Centre, both on December 20. Juma Jux is listed for December 18 at Ilubirin, and Laolu Gbenjo's Gratitude Concert 2026.