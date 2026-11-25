Sporting vs Man Utd: Luis Suarez denies Pochettino first win as Red Devils boss

Luis Suarez’s late equaliser denied Mauricio Pochettino a first win as Manchester United manager as Sporting CP held the Red Devils to a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Champions League at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The Red Devils were desperate to bounce back after the 4-0 drubbing against Liverpool at the weekend.

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We have to settle for a point. https://t.co/0ZxeTWeH17 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

The Colombian striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after earlier missing one, punishing United for defensive lapses.

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Pochettino’s side responded strongly after the break.

Bruno Fernandes levelled from the spot in the 48th minute against his former club and then put United ahead just two minutes later with a speculative effort that took a wicked bounce to beat the goalkeeper.

United looked set for a valuable away victory in Lisbon, but Sporting refused to go away. Suarez struck again in the 80th minute, pouncing on a goalkeeping error to make it 2-2 and complete his brace.

A potential late own goal by Sporting goalkeeper Kaique was ruled out by VAR, leaving the points shared.

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