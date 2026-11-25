Barcelona beat Sabah to extend their winning run in all competitions to five matches.

Anthony Gordon struck twice as Barcelona brushed aside Sabah 4-1 at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday evening, cruising to a commanding victory on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

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Travelling to Azerbaijan without teenage talisman Lamine Yamal, who missed the trip due to ankle discomfort, Hansi Flick’s side showed no signs of slowing down in the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Dominating possession and unleashing 25 shots across a one-sided contest, Barcelona extended their winning run to five consecutive matches in all competitions, while handing the Azerbaijani debutants a harsh lesson against Europe’s elite.

Key match details

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Barcelona dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, though Sabah briefly threatened early on when Khayal Aliyev forced a routine save from goalkeeper Joan García following a through ball from Du Queiroz.

The visitors soon pinned Valdas Dambrauskas’s men deep inside their own half, repeatedly testing Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov, who produced a heroic nine-save display to keep the scoreline from becoming a total rout.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 31st minute when Anthony Gordon found the back of the net, with the goal confirmed following a VAR review to give Barcelona a 1-0 advantage heading into the interval.

Flick introduced Dani Olmo for Pedri at halftime, and the Spanish giants promptly put the contest to bed with a devastating nine-minute blitz shortly after the restart.

Gordon doubled the lead in the 51st minute, again confirmed by VAR, to complete his brace. Just four minutes later, Karim Adeyemi added a third to make it 3-0 before Gabriel Jesus capped off the ruthless spell in the 60th minute to stretch the margin to four.

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Despite the heavy deficit, Sabah refused to fold in front of their home crowd. In the 63rd minute, halftime substitute Joy-Lance Mickels pulled a goal back for the hosts, finishing off an assist from midfielder Christian Nwachukwu to deny Barcelona a clean sheet.