Cesc Fabregas reiterated his admiration for Barcelona despite his current employment status at Como.

Como head coach, Cesc Fàbregas has revealed that he never misses a Barcelona match, admitting he even watched his former club on his phone while preparing his Italian side's tactical plan for their UEFA Champions League clash against AEK Athens.

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The 39-year-old Spaniard revealed this following Como's 1-0 home victory over AEK Athens at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia last night, November 24, a result that lifted his Champions League debutants to third in the league-phase standings on 12 points from five games.

What Fàbregas said

Speaking after Luis Milla's 57th-minute strike sealed Como's fourth win in five European outings, Fàbregas praised the attacking standard set by Hansi Flick's squad across domestic and continental competitions.

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"I don't miss any Barcelona game. The other day we were preparing the game plan against AEK and I had their game on the phone," Fàbregas said.

He placed the reigning LALIGA champions alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as the benchmark for elite European football.

"Barça plays at an incredible level, just like PSG or Bayern Munich. These four or five teams are outrageous, and I love seeing them," he added.

Barcelona's last outing before Fàbregas spoke came on Sunday, November 22, when Flick's side overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Villarreal 3-2 at the Camp Nou and stay top of LALIGA with 36 points.

Deep roots at Camp Nou

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Fàbregas's close tracking of Barcelona reflects lifelong ties to the Catalan club, having entered the La Masia academy in 1997 before leaving for Arsenal at age 16 in September 2003.

Following eight years in north London, Fàbregas returned to Barcelona in August 2011 for an initial €29 million fee and spent three seasons with the first team under Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, and Gerardo Martino.

Between 2011 and 2014, the midfielder recorded 42 goals and 50 assists in 151 official appearances, winning six trophies: the 2012/13 LALIGA title, the 2011/12 Copa del Rey, the 2011 and 2013 Supercopa de España titles, the 2011 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2011 FIFA Club World Cup.

Succession plans after Flick

Fàbregas's possession-orientated approach at Como has reportedly placed him him on Barcelona's radar as a leading candidate to succeed Flick when the German eventually steps down.

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While Flick signed a contract extension tying him to the Camp Nou until 2028, Spanish reports indicate the 61-year-old views Barcelona as the final coaching post of his career before retirement.

Barcelona's sporting hierarchy has monitored Fàbregas's rapid rise alongside other former midfielders such as Barcelona Atlètic assistant Sergio Busquets, viewing Fàbregas's combination of La Masia upbringing and top-flight European experience as an ideal fit for the post-Flick era.

His managerial work in Lombardy has further strengthened the link, with Como sitting fifth in Serie A and trailing only Claudio Ranieri's 2016/17 Leicester City for the best start by a Champions League debutant since the competition's 1992 rebrand.