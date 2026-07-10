Why Lagos just demolished buildings in Surulere and what it means for property owners across the state

Lagos has partially demolished buildings in Surulere over planning violations. Here's why the action was taken and what property owners should know about LASBCA enforcement.

LASBCA partially demolished buildings in Surulere after developers allegedly ignored multiple enforcement notices.

The agency said the structures lacked valid planning approvals and violated setback regulations.

The case highlights how building without approval or deviating from approved plans can lead to demolition in Lagos.

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The Lagos State Building Control Agency has carried out a partial demolition of buildings behind Barracks Bus Stop in Surulere, months after the developers allegedly refused to act on repeated warnings from the agency.

According to LASBCA, the affected structures had no valid planning approvals and were built in violation of the state's Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, two of the most common triggers for enforcement action in Lagos.

LASBCA carried out a partial demolition of buildings behind the Barracks Bus Stop in Surulere

The buildings also encroached on designated setback spaces. Setback spaces are areas that must remain clear by law to allow for safety, accessibility and orderly development around a structure. Exceeding those limits, with or without a valid permit, is enough grounds for demolition under Lagos building regulations.

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What made this case particularly stark was the timeline. LASBCA said it had served the developers with statutory contravention and enforcement notices well before any demolition took place, giving them time and opportunity to stop construction and regularise their buildings. The developers did neither. The agency only moved in after those directives were repeatedly ignored.

The partial demolition, targeting only the offending sections rather than entire structures, reflects how LASBCA typically handles first-stage enforcement. Full demolition usually follows if developers still fail to comply after partial action.

LASBCA officials

For property owners across Lagos, the Surulere case is a reminder of how enforcement works in practice. The agency does not typically act without prior notice. The process usually begins with a monitoring visit, followed by an inspection report, then a formal contravention notice, and finally an enforcement notice before any physical action is taken. Demolition, in most cases, is the last step, not the first.

What puts owners at risk is either building without obtaining planning approval from the outset, or deviating from the approved plans during construction, like building higher, wider or closer to boundaries than what was sanctioned. Both are violations that LASBCA is empowered to act on, and both were present in the Surulere case.

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Building without obtaining planning approval from the outset leads to demolition

The agency has urged developers and contractors to secure all necessary permits before breaking ground and to ensure construction stays strictly within approved specifications throughout the process. It also called on residents to report illegal developments and distressed buildings in their communities, indicating that enforcement sweeps are not limited to areas already on the agency's radar.