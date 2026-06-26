Fully armed Nigerian Army soldiers patrolling an area during an Operation HADIN KAI counter-insurgency mission in North-East Nigeria.

Fully armed Nigerian Army soldiers patrolling an area during an Operation HADIN KAI counter-insurgency mission in North-East Nigeria.

53 civilians saved as Nigerian soldiers crushed an ISWAP roadblock in Borno

Nigerian troops of Sector 2, 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Operation HADIN KAI, dismantled a JAS/ISWAP roadblock along the Buratai–Kamuya Road in Borno, rescuing 53 civilians and recovering eight vehicles.

SUMMARY

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Troops of Sector 2, 135 Special Forces Battalion, rescued 53 civilians after dismantling a JAS/ISWAP roadblock in Borno State.

Soldiers deployed at Dutse Kura spotted the ambush using surveillance cameras and launched a swift response.

Military personnel recovered eight vehicles and safely escorted all rescued individuals and property to Buratai town.

Troops of Sector 2, 135 Special Forces Battalion, operating under the Joint Task Force North-East Operation HADIN KAI, have dismantled an illegal roadblock mounted by JAS/ISWAP terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya Road in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

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The successful counter-insurgency operation resulted in the rescue of 53 civilian hostages and the recovery of eight seized vehicles.

A group of the 53 rescued civilians documented by security forces in a safe area following the successful military clearance operation along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

The operation commenced on Wednesday when military personnel deployed at the Dutse Kura observation post sighted the terrorists blocking the busy highway through surveillance cameras.

Upon identifying the threat, a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) team was immediately mobilised to the scene.

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The troops pursued the terrorists toward the Mangari–Dora general area, where they engaged them in a fierce firefight.

Members of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) mobilizing heavy tactical vehicles to pursue fleeing insurgents into the Mangari–Dora general area.

Overwhelmed by the superior firepower and sustained pressure from the military, the insurgents abandoned their position and fled in confusion into the surrounding wilderness.

Following the initial clash, troops advanced further to clear the insurgents' withdrawal routes, successfully dominating the area and conducting comprehensive search sweeps to ensure the highway was safe.

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Captain Mohammed Goni

A press statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Captain Mohammed Goni, confirmed that the operation prevented what could have been a severe hostage situation.

All 53 rescued civilians, along with the eight recovered vehicles and other retrieved properties, were safely escorted to Buratai town.

The rescued individuals are currently undergoing formal documentation and medical evaluation before being reunited with their families.

The Theatre Command of Operation HADIN KAI commended the troops for their operational readiness, professionalism, and swift action.

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Road ambushes and illegal checkpoints have remained one of the tactics used by insurgent groups to abduct travellers, steal vehicles and disrupt movement in conflict-affected areas.