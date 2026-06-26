13 Lagos residents jailed for dumping refuse as state sanitation crackdown intensifies

Lagos says it will continue enforcing environmental sanitation laws against illegal refuse dumping.

Lagos says it will continue enforcing environmental sanitation laws against illegal refuse dumping.

A Lagos court has jailed 13 people for illegal refuse dumping as the state intensifies enforcement of its environmental sanitation laws.

A Lagos Magistrate Court sentenced 13 people to three months in prison each after they pleaded guilty to illegally dumping refuse.

The convictions are part of the Lagos State Government's renewed sanitation crackdown, with officials warning that environmental laws will be strictly enforced.

The sentencing comes days after the state clarified that transport unions will only support waste monitoring, while LAGESC remains the agency responsible for enforcement.

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Thirteen people have been sentenced to three months in prison each over indiscriminate refuse dumping, after a Magistrate Court in Bolade, Oshodi, found them in breach of Lagos State's environmental sanitation laws.

All 13 entered guilty pleas to charges tied to unlawful waste disposal. The court convicted and sentenced each of them shortly after.

The 13 individuals jailed for improper waste disposal

Those sentenced include Jamiu Abdulkareem, Nwosu Martin, Abduljamiu Wasiu, Habeeb Muhammed, Kolawole Elijah, Anum Musa, Adeniyi Jamiu, Taiwo Olaniyi, Ali Muhammed, Paul Yaya, Damilare Adebowale, Ojo Fatai, and Abah Musa.

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Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the sentencing, describing it as evidence of the government's determination to hold offenders accountable under the state's sanitation laws.

"The convictions underscore the commitment of the Lagos State Government to enforcing environmental laws and maintaining a clean, safe and healthy environment for all residents," he said.

Honourable Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab briefs the media on the state's 2026 "Zero Tolerance" approach to illegal sewage discharge and drainage violations.

The sentencing follows a string of developments around how Lagos intends to tackle indiscriminate dumping going forward. In mid-June, the state government rolled out a task force pulling in members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), positioning them to monitor garages, bus stops and major roads for dumping violations.

Transportation Commissioner Oluwaseun Osiyemi pitched the move as a way to address waste piling up around transport corridors, much of it linked to traders and residents operating near motor parks.

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That plan ran into pushback after suggestions surfaced that union members were being handed enforcement powers that belonged to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

The meeting with NURTW officials to cooperate against improper waste disposal.

Wahab moved to shut that down days later, clarifying that the transport unions were never meant to take over LAGESC's enforcement mandate. He described their role instead as supporting "shared responsibility" around cleanliness, not standing in for the agencies legally empowered to act on violations.

LAGESC, working with the state's Environmental and Special Offences Task Force, continues to hold that enforcement mandate.

Seen against that backdrop, the Bolade convictions point to enforcement still flowing through the courts and existing agencies, even as the union-based monitoring arrangement remains in early stages.

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