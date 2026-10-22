A man in Brazil accidentally fell to his death while sitting at his late father’s burial spot

A man in Brazil accidentally fell to his death while sitting at his late father’s burial spot

Man falls into his father's grave while visiting, dies on the spot

A man in Brazil accidentally fell to his death while sitting at his late father’s burial spot.

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He visited the cemetery to attend the burial of his friend who had died a day prior.

Efforts to rescue him proved abortive as he was pronounced dead before an ambulance could convey him to a hospital.

A yet-to-be-identified man in Brazil has died from a fatal fall while visiting his late dad’s gravesite.

According to Metro UK, the man had stopped at his father’s burial ground at Sao Jose Municipal Cemetery in Linhares before proceeding to attend the burial of a friend who had died from a traffic accident a day prior.

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But around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, the gravestone at his father's burial site, which he sat on, gave way and he fell into the hole below.

The heavy fall made a loud noise, which attracted the attention of other visitors at the graveyard. They called an ambulance when they saw what had happened but he was pronounced dead before he could be conveyed out of the premises of the incident.

Nazare Bravin, a gravedigger, mentioned that when the deceased arrived at the cemetery, he asked where his friend’s burial would take place, after which he parked his motorcycle and then walked to his father’s burial spot

“We regret the incident that occurred yesterday afternoon at Sao Jose Cemetery in the Interlagos neighbourhood and express our solidarity with the family and friends at this time of grief,” Linhares Council said in a statement.

The Council further revealed that the team working inside the cemetery called the Samu ambulance service and the fire brigade, but despite their efforts to save this man, the victim unfortunately passed away.

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At the moment, all that has been revealed about the victim’s identity is that he was about 40 years of age and that he was the husband of a Linhares council worker.

By Akinjide Adebowale