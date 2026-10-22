Whirlwind tears roof off home, sweeps 4-month-old baby and father away, what happened next left everyone stunned

A powerful tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee, destroyed a family's mobile home and swept a four-month-old baby away in his bassinet. After a frantic ten-minute search through heavy storm debris, his parents found him alive in a fallen tree.

A tornado destroyed a family’s mobile home in Clarksville, Tennessee, in December 2023.

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The storm swept four-month-old Lord away in his bassinet as his father tried to save him.

His mother shielded their one-year-old son as the walls of the home collapsed.

The family found Lord alive in a hollow at the base of a fallen tree after a frantic search.

Sydney Moore had just settled into her mobile home in Clarksville, Tennessee, with her two young sons and their father when a powerful tornado tore through their neighbourhood on December 9, 2023.

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Within moments, the family’s home was being ripped apart. The roof came off, the walls collapsed, and the violent winds lifted four-month-old Lord into the air while he was still inside his bassinet.

As the storm tore through the house, Lord’s father, Aramis Youngblood, desperately tried to grab the bassinet and save his son. But the tornado was too powerful. According to Moore, the father was swept up by the wind while holding on to the bassinet, and both were spun around before being thrown away.

In another part of the home, Moore was fighting to protect their one-year-old son, Princeton. As the walls began collapsing, she threw herself over the toddler, using her body to shield him from the debris.

The force of the storm trapped Moore and Princeton beneath the wreckage. Somehow, she managed to free herself and her child, but the family’s youngest son was nowhere to be found.

What followed was every parent’s nightmare.

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With their home reduced to debris and rain pouring down, Moore and Youngblood frantically searched for Lord. They feared the worst, having no idea where the tornado had carried him.

Four-month-old Lord

After about 10 minutes, they found the baby alive in a fallen tree.

Moore later described the discovery as almost impossible to believe. The infant had been swept away in his bassinet, yet he had survived the storm. She said he appeared to have been placed gently in the tree, at the base of the trunk.

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Lord had suffered a cut to his face that required medical treatment. His father sustained a dislocated collarbone, while Moore and Princeton escaped with cuts and bruises.

Although all four family members survived, the tornado destroyed their home and belongings. The family was left searching for somewhere to live and relying on support from relatives and members of the community as they tried to rebuild their lives.

The tornadoes that struck Tennessee that weekend killed six people, including three in Clarksville and three in Nashville, according to reports at the time.

For Moore and her family, the destruction was devastating. But amid the wreckage, the discovery of their youngest child alive became the moment they would never forget.

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