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Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies after brief illness at 57, two years after son’s death

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 05:33 - 23 October 2026
eteran Nollywood actor Francis
Veteran Nollywood star Francis Duru has died at the age of 57 following a brief illness. His passing comes just two years after the tragic loss of his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi, leaving fans and the film industry in deep mourning.
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  • Francis Duru rose to fame for his role as Ahanna in Amaka Igwe’s classic film Rattlesnake. 

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  • The veteran Nollywood actor built a career that spanned more than three decades in the Nigerian film industry.

  • Francis Duru’s family announced his death at 57 after a brief illness in a statement on his Instagram page.

The actor’s family announced his death in a statement on his official Instagram page in the early hours of October 23, 2026. 

In the statement, they expressed grief over the loss and thanked those who had offered their support.

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“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness.

We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” they wrote.

His death comes two years after he lost his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi, in August 2024. The actor had announced his son’s death on social media, where he paid tribute to the teenager and described him as his “champ” and “lion”. He also expressed his enduring love for Ifeanyi and thanked God despite the painful loss.

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RELATED: Nollywood veteran Francis Duru loses 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi

Duru began his acting career in 1989 but rose to prominence in the 1990s after his performance in Amaka Igwe’s classic film Rattlesnake. He went on to build a career that spanned more than three decades

Duru contributed to the industry through leadership roles, including his appointment as interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in 2010. He also received a United Nations Ambassador of Peace award in 2007.

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