Kogi police rescue 11 out of 15 NYSC members abducted on highway, say search for others continues

Kogi police have rescued 11 of 15 victims abducted on a highway, with security operatives searching for four others.

Kogi police say 11 of 15 people abducted on the Aloma-Egane Expressway have been rescued.

Most of the rescued victims were NYSC members travelling from Bayelsa to Abuja.

Four victims remain missing as security operatives continue searching the surrounding forest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kogi State Police Command has rescued 11 of the 15 National Youth Service Corps members abducted along the Aloma-Egane Expressway in Ofu Local Government Area on Wednesday, with security operatives still searching the surrounding forest for those remaining in captivity.

The attack occurred on August 26 at approximately 4:40 pm near the Ogene Zaria junction, when armed men emerged from the bush and blocked two buses travelling in opposite directions. Some passengers escaped into the surrounding bush during the attack, while others were taken.

The two vehicles, a Peace Mass Transit white Hummer bus and a yellow 18-seater bus, were recovered at the scene, abandoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A joint security team led by the Divisional Police Officer for Ofu responded to a distress call and launched a coordinated bush-combing operation that led to the rescue of 11 victims, including both bus drivers.

Police said preliminary debriefing confirmed that most of the rescued victims were corps members travelling from Bayelsa State to Abuja after completing their orientation programme.

A joint security team led by the Divisional Police Officer for Ofu responded to a distress call and launched a coordinated bush-combing operation that led to their rescue

The rescued victims were debriefed and allowed to continue their journey. Four victims remain unaccounted for as the operation continues.

The attack is the second major kidnapping on Ofu LGA roads in less than a month. On August 9, commuters were abducted along the Ojuwo-Ajengo-Memarebo and Ojiwo-Itobe roads in the same local government area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sixteen victims were eventually rescued after troops, the Navy, police, vigilantes and hunters engaged the abductors in a gun battle near Adumu in Dekina LGA. One local hunter was killed, and a police officer was injured in that operation.

READ NEXT: Senegal becomes first African country to locally manufacture generic sickle cell treatment

The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the use of Kogi's forest corridors as cover for kidnapping operations targeting travellers on the state's major highways.