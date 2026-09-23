Davido’s sister Sharon Ademefun opens up on marriage, creativity and bond with singer

Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, has opened up about her marriage, creative journey, and close relationship with her younger brother, Davido.

Sharon Ademefun reveals how her husband’s support has influenced her creativity and marriage

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Davido’s sister recalls developing her business skills while heavily pregnant and later training around the world

Sharon Ademefun opens up on her close relationship with Davido, says they are always fighting

Sharon, a mother of three, said the peace and support she enjoys in her marriage have played a major role in her creativity.

“I’m a big communications person. When I met my husband, I told him it wouldn't be a traditional kind of marriage. I was very honest about who I am as a person, and I think that is something that my father instilled in me,” she said.

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Sharon said she deliberately chose a partner who would support her ambitions and allow her to remain true to herself.

“I wanted to be married to someone who can equally support me, and I do think that my husband has proven that he really supports me, and I think that is one of the reasons that I am so creative because I am at peace,” she added.

The entrepreneur also reflected on her journey into wig making, revealing that she honed her skills while heavily pregnant and frustrated by the difficulty of finding a good hairstylist.

“I learned how to make wigs because I was frustrated. Really good hairstylists are always busy, so one day I said, what is in this wig-making? Let me try.”

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As her interest grew, Sharon began travelling around the world to receive professional training.

She recalled one particular wig-making instructor she had repeatedly asked to train her never responded. When he eventually announced a training programme, she was determined not to miss the opportunity.

“He then posted that he was going to have a training. I forgot that I had just had a baby and registered for the thing in the hospital bed. I told my family later, and they supported me,” she said.

Sharon, who was born and raised in the United States, also revealed that she relocated to Nigeria in 2008 and has enjoyed her life in the country since then.

Beyond her career and marriage, Sharon spoke about her relationship with Davido, revealing that she has always played a protective role in her younger brother’s life.

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“I have always taken care of David even though we are just six and a half years apart. I have always looked after him since we were little, and we have always worked together from the beginning of his career,” she said.

However, their closeness has not stopped them from having disagreements.

“The problem is that David and I are always fighting,” she said.

Sharon said their relationship remains close despite their arguments and the demands of their individual lives.

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