Tonto Dikeh gifts Bobrisky ₦2m for his birthday, calls him her brother years after public feud

Tonto Dikeh gifted Bobrisky ₦2 million for his birthday and called him her brother, years after their public fallout and reconciliation.

Tonto Dikeh gifted Bobrisky ₦2 million for his birthday and called him her brother and anchor.

Bobrisky responded by saying their friendship would last forever and praised Dikeh's growth.

The gesture comes years after their highly publicised fallout and subsequent reconciliation.

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Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh marked Bobrisky's birthday with a ₦2 million cash gift and a glowing tribute describing him as her brother, her anchor, and the most reliable man she has ever known.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Dikeh wrote: "To my brother, my anchor, and the unwavering presence in my life: If you have never experienced the kind of rare, unyielding friendship this man offers, then I can excuse your misunderstandings."

She went on to recount a moment she said captured the depth of their bond, recalling a time she told Bobrisky, "it's time for war," only for him to respond without hesitation, asking simply, "how far are we going to fight?" Dikeh described that instant loyalty as "irreplaceable," referring to him at one point as "Bob, my friend in whom I am pleased," before revealing the ₦2 million transfer, joking it was "only for his breakfast."

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Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, reposted the payment receipt to his Instagram Story and shared a follow-up post reacting to birthday photos Dikeh had sent him. He responded warmly, writing: "Listen to me, Tonto, we ride forever. Even if you become a pastor, I'm still your first love, and it's forever. I'm so happy with the new you and your growth."

The gesture is the latest sign of a friendship that has fully healed after a very public falling out. Dikeh and Bobrisky were once nearly inseparable for about five years before their relationship collapsed in 2020, following a dispute that reportedly began after Dikeh unfollowed him over a video of him spraying money on someone she considered a rival.

What followed was a messy, public breakdown, with both parties trading accusations online. Bobrisky claimed at the time that Dikeh owed him ₦5 million and accused her of living dishonestly, while Dikeh made her own allegations against him. In late 2021, Bobrisky escalated things further by leaking private chats between them.

The two eventually began mending their relationship in 2024, after Dikeh reached out to him while he was in EFCC custody. They resumed following each other on social media shortly after, and Bobrisky later admitted in interviews that he had missed her, describing her as a sister who supported him before fame.

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