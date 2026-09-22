DJ Cuppy reveals she wants to leave social media for village life, explains why

Nigerian disc jockey and entrepreneur, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about her latest struggles, revealing that she sometimes feels like abandoning social media and retreating to a quiet life in the countryside.

DJ Cuppy reveals she sometimes wants to delete social media and move to the countryside with three goats

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DJ Cuppy opens up about craving a quiet life away from social media and public attention

DJ Cuppy speaks candidly about personal struggles as she considers leaving social media behind

Cuppy shared the thoughts in a series of posts on X, where she joked about deleting her account and moving to a tiny village.

“Sometimes I want to delete my Twitter, run away, move to a tiny village in the countryside, get 3 goats and go into hiding until Jesus returns to pick me up,” she wrote in one of the posts.

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The DJ further painted a picture of the simple life she craves, saying she is still considering leaving social media behind and buying goats.

“Just still thinking about deleting social media, moving to the countryside, and buying 3 goats. Nothing major,” she wrote.

Just still thinking about deleting social media, moving to the countryside and buying 3 goats. Nothing major. pic.twitter.com/KNwGvrHNYi — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) September 22, 2026

Cuppy is known for her free-spirited personality and her willingness to share different sides of her life with her fans. Beyond her music and DJ career, the entertainer has often used social media to speak candidly about her relationships, faith, career setbacks, personal reflections, and the pressures that come with her public life.

In January 2026, she also announced a temporary break from social media, saying she needed quiet time to reconnect with herself and God. She described the break as a chance to reset after a difficult period.

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Her openness has often made her social media pages feel like a window into the more personal side of her life, from her thoughts about relationships and her future to her academic and career experiences.

Cuppy has also built a reputation for the affection and care she shows her dogs, Dundun and Funfun, who have featured prominently in her personal life and social media posts over the years.

Her latest posts, however, suggest that what she currently craves is something much quieter: life away from the noise of social media, with three goats for company and little else to worry about.