Side by side of Salt the DJ and her new car

Side by side of Salt the DJ and her new car

Ayra Starr's sister shows off new Benz weeks after area boys mistook her for the singer and damaged her car

Ayra Starr's sister, DJ Salt, shows off a new Mercedes-Benz weeks after saying area boys damaged her car after mistaking her for the singer.

DJ Salt has shown off a new Mercedes-Benz on Instagram, calling it her “new toy.”

The post comes weeks after she said area boys damaged her car after mistaking her for Ayra Starr.

Salt has not said whether the new car was bought to replace the damaged vehicle or disclosed its price.

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Ayra Starr's sister, DJ Salt, has shown off a brand-new Mercedes-Benz weeks after revealing that area boys damaged her car after mistaking her for the Afrobeats singer. Salt shared a photo of her new car on Instagram, referring to it as her "new toy."

The post comes shortly after the DJ disclosed that thugs damaged her previous car in Lagos while shouting her sister's name.

Salt revealed the incident while reacting to growing complaints from Lagos residents about harassment and alleged vehicle vandalism by agberos, commonly known as area boys. The complaints centred on motorists being stopped and pressured to give money, with some claiming that their vehicles were damaged when they refused.

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Reacting to a post by media personality Tunde Ednut about the issue, Salt said her own experience had left her upset.

"They damaged my car yesterday, and honestly it was so sad!!! And the fact that they kept shouting Ayra Starr cause they thought I was her, that made it even worse," she wrote.

Popular disc jockey Salt the DJ

Ednut had also criticised the alleged practice, saying motorists driving expensive cars were increasingly being targeted by area boys in Lagos.

"This has to stop. This is what happens now in Lagos once you drive a nice car. These Agberos/Area Boys won't let you go except you give them money," he wrote. He added that motorists who refused could have their cars stoned or damaged.

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Weeks after sharing the experience, Salt has now given followers a glimpse of what appears to be her replacement car, posting images of the new Mercedes-Benz and her in it on Instagram.

Salt with her sister, Ayra Starr

She did not state whether the new car was purchased specifically to replace the vehicle that was damaged in the earlier incident, nor did she disclose how much it cost.

Salt is known publicly as the sister of Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and has also built her own profile as a DJ.

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Her latest post has now drawn attention because of its timing, coming after she spoke publicly about the damage to her previous car and the circumstances surrounding the incident.