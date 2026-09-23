Biggie’s House got the Gordon’s treatment, bringing fun, creativity and competition to the fore

The Big Brother Naija house is no stranger to tasks, but Gordon’s brought a different kind of energy into the house with a challenge built around its Find Your Good Time platform.

From unexpected games to creative challenges and cocktails, the housemates had to work together, compete and, most importantly, find their good time.

Here are five moments that stood out.

1. Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Housemates were grouped into teams of three, putting their ability to communicate and work together to the test. With multiple stages to conquer, winning wasn’t simply about individual performance. The teams had to find their rhythm and play to each other’s strengths.

2. The Stick Game Was a Test of Coordination

The first challenge demanded focus, timing and teamwork. What looked simple quickly became a test of how well the housemates could coordinate under pressure, setting the tone for the challenges that followed.

3. Things Got Fast With the Bottle Rush

The bottle rush brought a completely different energy to the task. Speed, precision and a little bit of competitive spirit came into play as housemates raced to complete the challenge.

4. Creativity Took Over With Canvas Painting

The task wasn’t all about speed and competition. The canvas-painting challenge gave the housemates room to get creative, turning one of the task stages into a colourful expression of personality and teamwork.

5. Team Brunch Took the Win

After making their way through the different stages, Team Brunch emerged as the winning team.

More than a task, the challenge captured what Gordon’s Find Your Good Time is about: bringing people together, creating memorable moments and finding different ways to enjoy the moment.