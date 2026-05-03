'It's on for life!' — Seun Kuti says he won't reconcile with Wizkid over disrespect to Fela

Seun Kuti has no intentions of reconciling with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid after the singer disrespected his father, Fela Kuti.

During a recent interview on the Selah Meditate Podcast, award-winning Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti was asked about the current nature of his relationship with Grammy-winning megastar Wizkid, with whom he had a beef in January 2026 over the constant disrespect from a section of Wizkid's fans to his father, Fela Kuti.

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Seun Kuti shared that there was no love lost between them, as he intends to carry on the beef "for life".

"It's on for life. You don't say things about my dad, then it's fine. There's no coming back from that," Kuti says on the Selah Mediate Podcast.

The issues between Wizkid and Seun Kuti started in January 2026 when Kuti went on a social media tirade to address the comments of a Wizkid fan who claimed the Afrobeats star's accomplishments had surpassed those of Fela Kuti.

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In a series of Instagram live sessions, Seun Kuti spoke angrily against a section of the Wizkid FC fan base he accused of disrespecting his father. The situation soon spiralled out of control as some Wizkid fans took to social media in defence of Wizkid by hurling insults at Seun Kuti and Fela Kuti.

Seun Kuti had accused Wizkid, who had stayed silent, of being complicit in the actions of his fans. The Afrobeats star would eventually react by sharing a post on his Instagram story where he boldly claimed to be bigger than Fela Kuti.

Wizkid's statement generated massive reactions among Nigerians on social media, who debated who was greater, thus further fuelling Seun Kuti's anger.

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti

The comparisons would spark an interest in the impact and success of the late Fela Kuti, who famously pioneered the Afrobeat genre by combining Western musical influences of Jazz and Funk with Highlife and Folk music. In the heat of the online discussions about who was greater, the Recording Academy announced that Fela Kuti would become the first-ever African to receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

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Fela Kuti also recently became the first African solo musician to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.