Not Wizkid or Burna Boy: Seyi Sodimu Picks the Afrobeats Star Who Could Win a Governorship

David Ben
David Ben 14:44 - 19 January 2026
Not Wizkid or Burna Boy: Seyi Sodimu Picks the Afrobeats Star Who Could Win a Governorship
Seyi Sodimu has sparked fresh conversation after naming the Afrobeats superstar he believes has the influence, popularity, and grassroots appeal to successfully contest and win a governorship.
Veteran Nigerian musician Seyi Sodimu has sparked debate by asserting that superstar Davido's reach extends far beyond the music industry, potentially positioning him for political success. Speaking on the What I Know podcast hosted by Korty EO alongside Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello, Sodimu dissected the 'Big 3' of Afrobeats: Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Sodimu, renowned for his 1990s hit ‘Love Me Jeje’, emphasised that while all three superstars are powerhouse performers, Davido's charisma and connections could translate into electoral victory, a feat he believes eludes Burna Boy due to the latter's more performance-centric appeal.

Sodimu's Analysis of Afrobeats' Big 3

Delving into the nuances of their careers, Sodimu explained that each member of the Big 3 pursues music for varying reasons, which in turn shapes public perception and loyalty.

Afrobeats Big 3: Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy
He described Burna Boy as a master of the stage, having "conquered" live performances with his exceptional talent. Wizkid, on the other hand, was labelled as "special," implying a unique, almost ethereal quality to his artistry that captivates audiences globally. However, it was Davido whom Sodimu singled out for transcending the boundaries of entertainment. 

“The Afrobeats Big 3, each one is doing music for different reasons. Burna Boy has conquered the stage. And he is good. Wizkid is special. And Davido surpasses music,” Sodimu stated.

Elaborating on this, Sodimu suggested that Davido's influence has enabled him to mobilise support on a scale akin to political campaigns.

Davido dna test anu
Afrobeats megastar Davido | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“What do I mean by that? If Davido ran for governor today, he would win. But I don’t think Burna Boy could win as a governor,” Sodimu said.

 This assertion draws on Davido's well-documented family ties and civic engagements. 

As the nephew of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the current governor of Osun State, Davido has actively participated in political activities, including rallying youth voters and recently switching from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party to align with his uncle. 

Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke
Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke | Credit: Instagram

Such involvement has fuelled speculation about his own ambitions, with figures like former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce previously endorsing the idea of Davido eyeing the Osun governorship in 2025.

Davido uncle Ademola Adeleke
Davido campaigned for his uncle Ademola Adeleke in Osun State | Credit: Instagram
Sodimu's comments reflect a broader narrative in Nigerian entertainment, where Afrobeats stars are increasingly seen as cultural icons with potential sway in public affairs. 

As of early 2026, Davido holds the title of the number one most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram.

Internet Reacts

The podcast excerpt, shared widely on social media platforms like X, sparked responses from netizens, many of whom were divided. 

Sodimu's observations arrive at a time when Afrobeats is experiencing unprecedented global growth, with the 'Big 3' at its forefront. Whether Davido pursues politics remains speculative, but OBO’s ability to bridge entertainment and public life is widely acknowledged.

