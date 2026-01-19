Not Wizkid or Burna Boy: Seyi Sodimu Picks the Afrobeats Star Who Could Win a Governorship

Seyi Sodimu has sparked fresh conversation after naming the Afrobeats superstar he believes has the influence, popularity, and grassroots appeal to successfully contest and win a governorship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sodimu, renowned for his 1990s hit ‘Love Me Jeje’, emphasised that while all three superstars are powerhouse performers, Davido's charisma and connections could translate into electoral victory, a feat he believes eludes Burna Boy due to the latter's more performance-centric appeal.

Sodimu's Analysis of Afrobeats' Big 3

Delving into the nuances of their careers, Sodimu explained that each member of the Big 3 pursues music for varying reasons, which in turn shapes public perception and loyalty.

Afrobeats Big 3: Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy

Advertisement

Advertisement

He described Burna Boy as a master of the stage, having "conquered" live performances with his exceptional talent. Wizkid, on the other hand, was labelled as "special," implying a unique, almost ethereal quality to his artistry that captivates audiences globally. However, it was Davido whom Sodimu singled out for transcending the boundaries of entertainment.

“The Afrobeats Big 3, each one is doing music for different reasons. Burna Boy has conquered the stage. And he is good. Wizkid is special. And Davido surpasses music,” Sodimu stated.

Elaborating on this, Sodimu suggested that Davido's influence has enabled him to mobilise support on a scale akin to political campaigns.

Afrobeats megastar Davido | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“What do I mean by that? If Davido ran for governor today, he would win. But I don’t think Burna Boy could win as a governor,” Sodimu said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This assertion draws on Davido's well-documented family ties and civic engagements.

As the nephew of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the current governor of Osun State, Davido has actively participated in political activities, including rallying youth voters and recently switching from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party to align with his uncle.

Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke | Credit: Instagram

Such involvement has fuelled speculation about his own ambitions, with figures like former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce previously endorsing the idea of Davido eyeing the Osun governorship in 2025.

Davido campaigned for his uncle Ademola Adeleke in Osun State | Credit: Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sodimu's comments reflect a broader narrative in Nigerian entertainment, where Afrobeats stars are increasingly seen as cultural icons with potential sway in public affairs.

As of early 2026, Davido holds the title of the number one most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram.

Internet Reacts

The podcast excerpt, shared widely on social media platforms like X, sparked responses from netizens, many of whom were divided.

We all know that for sure..Davido is no longer a superstar he’s a force now. — tallmoney (@Caprisam16) January 19, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Win for which state lol , this one no get sense. If he has said President na different thing — Munia (@inuhimself) January 19, 2026

Davido is the people's man, reason he is the most loved in all households — brazzzy 🇳🇱 (@KellySZZNback) January 18, 2026

Na true Sha nobody for Nigeria dead or alive get Davido movement — Spade (@johnkc64) January 19, 2026

That's right, Burna Boy is a musician the realest one, Davido is a politician and also the realest one, I hope you understand. — Alkebulan♉ (@AppleStanislaus) January 19, 2026

Sodimu's observations arrive at a time when Afrobeats is experiencing unprecedented global growth, with the 'Big 3' at its forefront. Whether Davido pursues politics remains speculative, but OBO’s ability to bridge entertainment and public life is widely acknowledged.

Advertisement