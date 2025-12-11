Governor Ademola Adeleke: How Rich Is Davido’s Uncle in 2025?

Pulse examines the business ventures, political career, and family holdings that shape the financial profile of Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2025.

Ademola Adeleke occupies a distinctive position in Nigeria’s economic and political landscape. A businessman turned governor of Osun State, he is part of the influential Adeleke family whose footprint spans real estate, energy, finance and entertainment.

It is a dynasty known for producing some of the country’s most visible figures, including global music star Davido, whose international success has further amplified the family’s profile. Governor Ademola Adeleke is perhaps just as famous for his energetic dancing as he is for his political career. His public dancing style is a core part of his public persona and has been a significant factor in his popularity and connection with the masses in Nigeria, earning him the nickname "The Dancing Senator" and "Imole" (which means light).

With such prominence comes scrutiny, and Adeleke’s personal finances have long been a subject of speculation, shaped as much by his business ventures as by his political ascent.

As conversations around wealth, influence and governance deepen in Nigeria, questions about Adeleke’s true financial standing continue to surface. Public curiosity is heightened by the family’s multigenerational business interests, its high-profile public image, and Adeleke’s own political trajectory.

In this report, Pulse analyses public filings, historical business records and credible financial indicators to build the clearest possible estimate of the true net worth of His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle and one of the most talked-about figures in Nigeria’s political economy.

Profile Summary

Governor Ademola Adeleke Profile | Pulse Nigeria

Full Name: Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke

Date of Birth / Age : May 13, 1960 (age 65 as of 2025)

Birthplace : Enugu, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

State of Origin : Osun State

Occupation : Politician (Governor of Osun State)

Assumed Office : November 2022 - present

Religion : Christianity

Marital Status : Married

Spouse/Partner: Titilola Adeleke

Children : 8

Years Active in Politics : 2001 - Present

Net Worth : $18 million USD (est.)

Instagram : @aadeleke_01

Facebook : Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke

X(formerly Twitter): @AAdeleke_01

Ademola Adeleke Career Before Politics

Before entering the political arena, Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke built a notable career in the private sector. His professional journey began in the United States. He started in Atlanta, Georgia. From 1985 to 1989, Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke worked as a service contractor for Quicksilver Courier Company. His career progressed rapidly.

Ademola Adeleke is the current Governor of Osun State | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

From 1990 to 1994, Ademola Adeleke served as Vice President at Origin International LLC. This Atlanta-based firm specialised in flavours and fragrance manufacturing. Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke built successful businesses in the US. He mentioned building these ventures without initial family support.

Upon returning to Nigeria, Ademola Adeleke continued his high-level corporate career. He became an executive director at Guinness Nigeria Plc, a major multinational corporation, a position he held from 1992 to 1999. In 2001, Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke joined the family business, Pacific Holdings Limited. He served as the Group Executive Director until 2016.

This diverse experience in both American and Nigerian markets is fundamental to the wealth of Ademola Adeleke. The Osun State governor was a seasoned executive long before his foray into government.

Ademola Adeleke Political Career

The political journey of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke began in 2001. He officially entered the political landscape in 2017. This followed the death of his elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke contested the Osun West senatorial by-election. He won the seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner. Ademola Adeleke served as a Senator from 2017 to 2019.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

In 2018, Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke ran for the governorship of Osun State. He lost that election in a controversial rerun. But he did not give up. Adeleke pursued further education, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Atlanta Metropolitan State College in 2021.

The turning point came in the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election. Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola. Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth Governor of Osun State on 27 November, 2022.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

In December 2025, Governor Ademola Adeleke formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party, after submitting his resignation letter from the PDP to his local ward chairman on November 4, 2025.

The public was formally informed of his resignation from the PDP on December 2, 2025. On December 9, Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke publicly announced his decision to join the Accord Party. He cited the persistent leadership turmoil and ongoing crises at the national level of the PDP as his reasons for leaving the party that had previously provided him the platforms to serve as a Senator and Governor.

In reaction to this seismic political move, Davido took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost the resignation letter with the caption "Jeje", a Yoruba term meaning "easy" or "calmly". While fans debated whether this signalled a call for peace or a subtle endorsement of a new political direction, it confirmed that Davido remains an active, watchful guardian of his uncle's political journey, even as the stakes continue to rise.

A day after announcing his defection, Governor Ademola Adeleke won the gubernatorial (guber) nomination for the Accord Party for the upcoming August 8, 2026, Osun State governorship election. He was the sole aspirant during the party's primary election, which was held in Osogbo on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. He received 145 out of the 150 votes cast by the delegates, with five votes declared invalid

Today at the Accord Governorship Primary, I humbly accepted my nomination as the Governorship Candidate for the 2026 elections. I deeply appreciate our party leadership and the delegates for the trust you have placed in me. I do not take this honour for granted.



Our victory… pic.twitter.com/ByP7i25Ogb — Gov Ademola Adeleke (@AAdeleke_01) December 10, 2025

Davido, again, posted his uncle Ademola Adeleke on X, drumming full support for his new political alliance. The Grammy-nominated superstar wrote: "IMOLE 4+4 BEHIND YOU @AAdeleke_01 … WE MOVE ACCORDINGLY."

The political career of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke is currently in its prime, and his role as Governor of Osun State defines the public image of Ademola Adeleke.

What is Davido's Uncle Ademola Adeleke's Net Worth? (Ademola Adeleke's Net Worth 2025)

Determining the exact net worth of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke in 2025 requires careful estimation. Publicly available figures are often speculative. They range from a few million to tens of millions of US dollars. Financial profiles often confuse personal wealth with family wealth. Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke comes from a very wealthy family.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

Based on an analysis of his extensive private sector career, a more reliable estimate can be formed. Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke was a high-earning executive for decades. He owned successful businesses in the US. Ademola Adeleke’s wealth is substantial but not in the billionaire class of his older brother.

Adedeji Adeleke is the older brother of Governor Ademola Adeleke | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

As of December 2025, the estimated net worth of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke for 2025 is approximately $18 million USD. This figure is derived from a transparent, meticulous analysis of his known career trajectory and likely asset accumulation, differentiating his personal wealth from his brother's billionaire status.

The Estimation Methodology: A Transparent Breakdown

The wealth of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke has diverse origins. It is not solely from politics. Politics is a recent endeavour for Ademola Adeleke. We can break down the estimated net worth of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke into four key components: business career earnings, potential asset valuations, political earnings, and estimated liabilities.

N.B: It should be emphasised that the figures provided are informed estimates based on available data, not publicly confirmed valuations. As such, the governor’s true net worth could be substantially higher.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

1. Pre-Political Business Career Earnings & US Assets ($10M - $15M)

This represents the primary source of wealth for Ademola Adeleke. His career spanned several decades in high-level executive positions in both the US and Nigeria.

US Business Ventures (1985-1994): Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke was an executive at Origin International LLC and founded Quicksilver Courier Company. In the US market, successful businesses can generate significant revenues. Assuming a conservative profit margin and reinvestment, the accumulated wealth from these ventures for Ademola Adeleke could reasonably be estimated between $2 million and $5 million after expenses and taxes over nearly a decade.

Nigerian Executive Career (1992-2016): Serving as an Executive Director at Guinness Nigeria Plc and Group Executive Director at Pacific Holdings Limited put Ademola Adeleke in a top-tier salary bracket. Annual compensation for such roles in Nigeria's large corporations often reaches hundreds of thousands of US dollars. Over more than two decades, the accumulated pre-tax earnings and potential stock options for Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke from these roles could total between $5 million and $10 million.

2. Political Career Earnings (Negligible)

As previously noted, official political salaries are minimal in USD terms.

Total Political Earnings (2017 to Present): Combining his time as a Senator and current Governor, his total public earnings are likely less than $50,000 USD. This is a negligible amount in a multi-million dollar calculation.

As of December 2025, the official annual salary for a state governor in Nigeria is $5,242 (approximately ₦7.8 million), as determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This figure is exclusive of the separate large allowance for "Vehicle Maintenance/Fuelling" (which is four times their basic salary) as part of the total cash received annually. This official figure has not been reviewed since 2007.

3. Real Estate and Investments ($5M - $10M)

A significant portion of accumulated wealth for individuals in this bracket is typically tied up in appreciating assets.

Real Estate: Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke is known to own properties in Atlanta, Georgia, and within Nigeria (Lagos, Ede). The value of a few substantial properties in these markets could easily exceed $3 million to $5 million combined.

Investments: It is assumed that Ademola Adeleke holds a diversified portfolio of investments (stocks, bonds, private equity stakes, etc.).

4. Tax, Liabilities, and Expenses

Estimating taxes is complex. The figures used above assume post-expense accumulation. High-net-worth individuals also incur substantial lifestyle and political expenses. We can estimate potential liabilities and significant expenses to be in the millions, but given the lack of specific data, we focus on the asset accumulation.

By summing the conservative ends of our estimated ranges for career earnings and assets, we arrive at a range of a minimum estimate of $15 million and a maximum estimate of $25 million.

However, the final figure of $18 million USD as the estimated net worth of Ademola Adeleke represents a reasonable mid-point and a conservative, transparent estimate of his personal net worth in 2025. This allows for the high-earning nature of his private sector career while acknowledging that the multi-hundred-million-dollar fortune belongs to his brother's primary business entities.

Ademola Adeleke Salary 2025

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke | Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

The salary of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke as Governor of Osun State is strictly regulated by Nigerian law. As the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke's official government income, based purely on his basic salary and using the prevailing exchange rate of approximately ₦1,455 per USD in December 2025, is:

Monthly Basic Salary : ₦648,581

Total Annual Basic Salary: ₦7,782,972

Total Annual Basic Salary (in USD): $5,350 per year

This is the only amount we can officially confirm he earns from his government position as basic salary. The private business earnings remain an estimate as outlined previously.

However, governors receive significant allowances and benefits. These cover accommodation, travel, security, and more. Total annual emoluments are estimated to be closer to ₦11.5 million. This translates to roughly $7,900 USD per year.

This public income is a minor contribution to the overall net worth of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke. His primary wealth source is his past business career.

Ademola Adeleke Family

Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke is part of one of Nigeria's most influential and wealthy families.

Ademola Adeleke was born on May 13, 1960, in Enugu, which was the capital of the Eastern Region (now Enugu State). His father was Senator Raji Ayoola Adeleke from Ede, Osun State, and his mother, Nnenna Esther Adeleke, was an Igbo woman from the present-day Enugu State. Due to his birth in the east and his Yoruba heritage from the west, he is often described as a "pan-Nigerian" by many of his supporters and in official biographies.

While Ademola Adeleke is very much the Asiwaju of Ede, his birth in Enugu is a verified part of his history.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and his children | Credit: Instagram

Ademola Adeleke is the husband of Titilola Adeleke and the father of eight children, including singer B-Red, Adenike Adeleke, Folashade Adeleke, Bukola Adeleke and Omolola Adeleke.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and his wife, the first lady of Osun State Titilola Adeleke

The most famous member of the extended Adeleke family the global music superstar Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke), who is Ademola Adeleke's nephew. Davido, an "Omo Baba Olowo" (son of a wealthy man), has a personal net worth estimated around $100 million USD from his music career. Ademola Adeleke is very supportive of Davido's career.

However, the financial backbone of the family is Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Ademola's elder brother. He is a major business magnate and founder of Pacific Holdings Limited. His personal net worth is estimated to be north of $700 million USD, with some sources putting it closer to the billionaire mark. He is not on the Forbes list as his company is not publicly traded, but his wealth is immense.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and his billionaire brother Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke | Credit: Instagram

Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke also had a late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke. The family structure is extensive and highly successful. Ademola Adeleke is just one part of this powerful dynasty.

Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke's relationship

Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke | Credit: Instagram

The relationship between Afrobeats superstar Davido (David Adeleke) and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is a striking blend of familial loyalty and political strategy. This bond was most visibly demonstrated during the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election, where Davido acted as a de facto campaign manager.

Davido campaigned for his uncle Ademola Adeleke in Osun State | Credit: Instagram

Davido campaigned for his uncle Ademola Adeleke in 2022 | Credit: Facebook

Davido and his uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke

OBO, not only mobilised the youth vote but also publicly defended his uncle's ambition, famously clashing with his cousin, Dele Adeleke, in January 2022 for running against the family patriarch.

Davido’s aggressive social media campaigns and physical presence at rallies were pivotal in branding his uncle as "Imole" (Light), culminating in their victory over the incumbent governor.

Davido sets tongues wagging as he storms Osun to Campaign for his uncle.#PulseWatchItEnt pic.twitter.com/gVbnHmHmxd — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) July 15, 2022

It's already a Jubilation Galore at OSUN PDP Camp As Davido celebrate with his Uncle, Sen. Ademola Adeleke & Other PDP Stakeholders#OsunDecides2022 #Davido pic.twitter.com/seDhTup5tl — Oluwaloseyi 💎 (@Sheynex_) July 16, 2022

Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke | Credit: Instagram

Following the election, the duo maintained a united front as Senator Adeleke assumed office.

Davido was a fixture at the inauguration and frequently celebrated the administration's milestones online, reinforcing the narrative of a supportive nephew deeply invested in the family's legacy.

Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke have been highly supportive of each other | Credit: Instagram

Their interactions often bridged the gap between entertainment and governance, with the governor frequently appearing in jovial social media clips that endeared him to a younger demographic. This period solidified their public image as an inseparable political force, with the musician using his global platform to shield the governor from opposition criticism.

In summary, the financial profile of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke is impressive. It is also complex and multi-layered. The core source of wealth for Ademola Adeleke is his private sector success. His net worth reflects a lifetime of high-level business.