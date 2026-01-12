Davido Confirms Chris Brown Joint Album & Europe-Africa Tour

Davido has teased his joint-album with Chris Brown could finally drop in 2026.

Davido has officially confirmed that a full-scale joint project with American R&B icon Chris Brown is on the way. "OBO," broke the news during an exclusive interview with Billboard Arabia for their January 2026 cover story. Set for release in 2026, this collaboration builds on their longstanding friendship and musical synergy, sparking widespread excitement from fans on social media

Anticipation Grows for the 2026 Drop and Tour

Davido and Chris Brown during his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour | Instagram

Davido's revelations in the Billboard Arabia interview were extensive. The multi-award-winning Afrobeats star delved into his journey from local roots to international stardom, before casually dropping the bombshell about his project with the two-time Grammy winner, stating,"I have a project with Chris Brown, by the grace of God, coming out next year."

Davido previously hinted that Chris Brown have already recorded over 20 songs for the album.

2x Grammy winner Chris Brown | Getty Images

During an appearance on The Ebro Show on Apple Music, the Nigerian star revealed: “We could put out two albums right now. It's going to happen. I really wanted him to have his moment this year. Then next year, the Europe & African tour with the Davido & Chris Brown album."

The album is expected to feature a vibrant blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, a fusion they have perfected over several years.

Davido is currently riding high on the success of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, which features the latest collaboration with Brown titled "Titanium".

Davido performs onstage in concert at Toyota Center on July 17, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Chris Brown's team has yet to comment extensively on the upcoming project but anticipation is at an all-time high. This project not only highlights Davido's ambition to expand Afrobeats' reach but also underscores Brown's ongoing embrace of diverse sounds,

A Rich History of Chart-Topping Collaborations

Davido and Chris Brown | Getty Images

The bond between Davido and Chris Brown stretches back to 2019, when they first teamed up on the breakout hit "Blow My Mind," a track that seamlessly fused Afrobeats' pulsating rhythms with R&B's smooth vocals and quickly amassed millions of streams, introducing Brown's sound to new African audiences while boosting Davido's international profile. That same year, they followed up with "Lower Body," where Chris Brown took the lead and featured Davido on the Indigo (Deluxe) album. Their collaboration streak continued into 2020 with "Shopping Spree," a lively addition to Davido's album A Better Time that also roped in Young Thug.

Davido even co-wrote Chris Brown's "Under the Influence" around that time, adding his touch to a track that became a sleeper hit and further solidified their creative partnership beyond just features.

Chris Brown | Getty Images

“Under the Influence” produced by Kiddominant, is Chris Brown most successful song in streaming history. As of early January 2026, has accumulated over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify alone, making it his most streamed song as a lead artist.It was the first song in Brown's extensive discography to surpass the one billion stream mark on Spotify. The track became a massive sleeper hit after going viral on TikTok in 2022, reaching the top ten in over twenty countries and peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song also received various certifications, including a Platinum Songwriting Award for Davido from the NMPA (National Music Publishers' Association)

In 2022, OBO and Breezy teamed up together for "Nobody Has to Know," exploring softer, more melodic R&B territories. The duo ramped things up again in 2023 with "Sensational," featuring Lojay and delivering a high-octane single from Brown's album "11:11" that dominated airwaves and social media challenges. "Sensational" was nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The song won multiple NAACP Image Awards including Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album in March 2024.

Davido and Chris Brown | Getty Images

More recently, in 2024, "Hmmm" arrived as another testament to their enduring collaboration, mixing fresh beats with familiar energy that resonated across continents.4, while "Hmm" won Outstanding International Song at the 2025 ceremony. As a featured artist on two tracks from the album ("Sensational" and "Hmm"), Davido is now Grammy-certified for his contributions.