SBI Media marks 13th anniversary with eye care outreach in Kosofe Community

To celebrate its 13th anniversary, the leading marketing communications agency, SBI Media, hosted a community health outreach in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos, providing free presbyopia-medicated glasses to thousands of residents.

The community outreach, held as part of the activities commemorating the agency’s 13-year journey, reflects SBI Media’s commitment to creating meaningful value beyond its core business and using its growth to make a practical difference in the communities around it.

This initiative was designed to support individuals experiencing age-related near-vision impairment, providing intervention that can make everyday activities such as reading, working, writing and using mobile devices easier and more comfortable.

For an agency that has spent over a decade helping brands connect and communicate with audiences and create impact, the outreach reflects SBI Media’s core philosophy: delivering tangible impact beyond corporate operations.

"This anniversary allows us to reflect on our achievements, but more importantly, to evaluate how we can create meaningful value outside our business," said Rotimi Bankole, MD/CEO of SBI Media Group.

"We wanted our 13th year to be marked by purposeful action, and supporting the Kosofe community is a direct expression of that commitment", he revealed.

For Taiwo Talabi, PR Manager, SBI Media, the initiative was also an extension of the agency’s belief in the power of meaningful engagement.

“Our work is fundamentally about people, and we wanted the anniversary to reflect that. We didn't want to simply celebrate 13 years within our offices or with our clients and partners; we wanted to take the celebration to a community and create something people could genuinely benefit from. The turnout and the response from the Kosofe community showed us how much value there is in CSR initiatives that address real needs. It was a meaningful way to celebrate our journey and give back.”

Since its establishment 13 years ago, SBI Media has expanded from a Lagos-based agency into a global partner with footprints across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia. Today, the agency delivers 360-degree solutions including media planning and buying, experiential marketing, Public Relations, digital marketing, creative strategy, content production, influencer marketing and talent management.

The agency has also continued to evolve alongside a rapidly changing communications landscape, embracing emerging technologies and shifting consumer behaviour. Its growing use of AI-powered insights, audience intelligence, strategy and campaign optimisation reflects its focus on helping brands navigate an increasingly complex marketing environment.

SBI Media, however, believes that growth is not measured solely by business expansion or industry recognition. The agency believes that sustainable growth should also create opportunities to contribute to society in practical and meaningful ways.

As SBI Media begins its next chapter, the anniversary outreach signals its commitment to pairing business expansion with continuous community development and intervention through Corporate Social Responsibility.