Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music

Raheem, singer and son of billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya, has announced his professional exit from the music industry.

Billionaire Rasaq Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, has announced his professional exit from the music industry after years of pursuing music as a career.

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SirRaheem said he plans to explore other creative fields but hinted that his unreleased album could still be released in the future.

He said music remains therapeutic for him and thanked his fans and colleagues for supporting his career.

The singer made the revelation on his official X page, where he shared an open letter to inform his fans about the decision.

Titled “Professional Exit From The Music Industry”, the letter read in part:

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“Over the past couple of years, my musical journey has truly been a magical one; we've shut down the internet again and again, performed at the craziest live shows, lived through nights I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. I never imagined I'd one day be recognized by the very artists I grew up admiring. To you, I owe that, and I'm grateful beyond words.

My career began simply; music was a hobby I made with my boys as a means of bonding and connection before it was anything else. Over the past year, holding that alongside my other commitments has grown harder. I've always believed in giving everything my best, and I no longer feel I can give this craft the effort, patience, and dedication it truly deserves.

So I owe it to my true fans and to my colleagues in this industry to make a professional exit. I have decided to stop putting out new music. To everyone who supported me, who put resources and belief behind me: thank you. I am truly grateful for the chance to chase one of my dreams all the way here.”

SirRaheem said his decision does not mark the end of his creative journey, as he plans to explore other fields.

He added that he intends to diversify his creative ventures and pursue new challenges outside music, while remaining optimistic about what the future holds.

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The singer also suggested that his music may not be gone forever, noting that an album he has worked on could still be released someday.

“Music remains therapeutic for me. With time, maybe the album finds its way into the world somehow after all. This past year, we've been locked in, and I believe I'm sitting on the best material of my career; it will be a shame to never share it.”

SirRaheem ended his message by expressing appreciation to his supporters and those who contributed to his journey.

“Who knows what the future still holds. Never say never. Thank you, once again, to my community and to Mr. Fantasy and Mr. Miyagi, for the rollercoaster of this unforgettable year.”

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SirRaheem began his music career as an Afrobeats artiste and gained attention with his releases and live performances. He has also spoken about the challenge of balancing music with his responsibilities as an executive director at Eleganza Group, his family's business.

In January 2026, he also attracted attention after unveiling an exclusive members-only bowling club with an annual membership fee of $5,000. The venture sparked reactions on social media over its price and target audience. At the time, SirRaheem dismissed speculation that he had abandoned music for business.