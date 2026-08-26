Nollywood veteran Yinka Quadri recounts final moment with Ogogo, Dele Odule pays emotional tribute

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has recounted the emotional last moments he shared with his longtime friend and colleague, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Yinka Quadri recounts his emotional final hospital visit with late actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

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Quadri pays tribute to Ogogo, recalling their friendship since 1984 and describing him as his brother and confidant.

Dele Odule also mourns Ogogo as a legend who left an enduring legacy in Yoruba cinema and nurtured younger talents.

Quadri shared the memory in an emotional tribute to Ogogo, who died at the age of 66 on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

In his tribute shared on Instagram, Quadri thanked God for the outcome of Ogogo’s illness, noting that his friend did not suffer for too long before he found rest.

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He then recalled his final visit to Ogogo at the hospital.

“Taiwo Hassan, I will never forget the last time I saw you at the hospital. You were lying in your sickbed, and when I saw you, I could not hold back my tears. You looked at me and said, "Yinka, don't cry. Nothing bad will happen to me." I responded, "Yes, Amen."

A few minutes later, you asked me to give you the bottle of water on the table. I gave it to you, and you drank from it. Then you looked at me and said, "Yinka, can you see that I drank the water, even though I ate this morning?" You asked the doctors to confirm whether you had eaten that morning, and they confirmed you had.

Quadri admitted that Ogogo’s death was painful but said he accepted it as God’s will.

He also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984 and grew into a bond he described as deeper than ordinary friendship. He said despite rumours and misunderstandings, nothing was able to break their relationship.

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Quadri added that he would forever cherish their memories, laughter, journeys, movie locations and the disagreements they overcame.

He ended the tribute by praying for God to forgive Ogogo’s sins, grant him eternal rest and give his family, children, friends and loved ones the strength to bear his death.

“Rest peacefully, my beloved friend.

Until we meet again, may your soul rest in perfect peace”

Also paying tribute, veteran actor Dele Odule described Ogogo as his friend and brother of nearly 40 years.

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Odule said their friendship began when they were young men trying to navigate life and later grew into a brotherhood. He described Ogogo as a down-to-earth and free-spirited man who loved people wholeheartedly.

He praised Ogogo’s loyalty, generosity and ability to connect with people regardless of their tribe, religion or background.

Odule also celebrated his late colleague’s contribution to theatre and Yoruba cinema,

“Ogogo the actor! Action man! Deeply rooted in the game. A legend. A proud Yewa Yoruba man. Carried this craft on his back squarely. The contributions you made to theatre, the successful people you nurtured, the legacies you left behind. All of these will be talked about for ages,” he stated

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He added that he would miss Ogogo deeply, especially the brotherhood he shared with him and Quadri. Odule concluded his tribute with a prayer for Ogogo to receive eternal rest and Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Ogogo died after a battle with stage-four cancer. His family had earlier appealed for medical assistance after doctors informed them that chemotherapy could no longer continue because of his condition.