Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures others.

Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures others.

Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three

A man has allegedly opened fire at a wedding ceremony in Kano State over loud music, killing one person and injuring three others, police say.

A 34-year-old man allegedly opened fire during a wedding ceremony in Tudun Yola, Kano State.

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Police said the shooting was linked to complaints over loud music at the event.

One person died from injuries sustained in the attack, while three others were injured.

The suspect was arrested and the firearm allegedly used in the attack was recovered.

A man has allegedly opened fire at a wedding ceremony in Kano State over loud music, killing one person and injuring three others.

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The incident occurred during a marriage celebration in Tudun Yola, Kano metropolis, where the suspect allegedly attacked guests attending the event.

The Kano State Police Command said the suspect, identified as Rabiu Mukhtar, 34, allegedly came out of his residence while music was being played at the ceremony and opened fire on attendees with a pump-action gun.

Police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was arrested alongside another individual and that the firearm allegedly used in the attack was recovered.

According to the police, four victims were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for medical attention.

The victims were identified as Sadiq Abubakar, Umar Rabiu, Muhammad Sadisu and Aliyu Mustapha. Police said Aliyu Mustapha later died from his injuries, while the remaining victims were receiving treatment.

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The police said preliminary investigations linked the attack to the loud music being played during the wedding ceremony.

According to the command, the suspect allegedly told investigators that the organisers did not consult residents before holding the event and that the noise disturbed his sleep.

The suspect also reportedly claimed that he heard people saying that suspected troublemakers, locally known as ‘Yan daba, were approaching the venue, which allegedly prompted him to open fire.

The police said investigations into the incident were ongoing and that the suspect would be prosecuted after the conclusion of the investigation.

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